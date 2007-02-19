i-Mate launches media streamer and PC

Windows Vista Media Center PCs have started to appear, but surely none are quite as snazzy as this. The X-Stream Digital Media Hub from i-Mate is an LCD TV that runs Windows Vista Ultimate . That's the upmarket version of Vista with Media Center built in.

It has a 500GB hard drive, and support for high definition video, with resolutions up to 1080i - although sadly not 1080p.

The company has also announced an X-Stream Dock. Similar to a Media Center extender or any other streaming device, this can stream content to a TV so you can access media from your living room - rather like the Apple TV, Netgear EVA8000 or D-Link DSM-750 MediaLounge.

Intriguingly, this box can also work as a thin client, powered by your main PC.

i-Mate also unveiled a range of Windows Mobile 6-sporting smartphones at last week's 3GSM in Barcelona.