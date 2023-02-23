Google Workspace is getting a whole new look to try and topple Microsoft 365

Audio player loading…

Your most-used work apps could be getting a whole new look soon thanks to a design refresh coming to Google Workspace.

The office software platform, which includes everyday services such as Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Google Drive, is receiving a makeover as the company looks to keep pace with competitors such as Microsoft 365.

Inspired by Google’s Material Design 3, the company says the refresh provides some of its most popular tools with a modern look that will deliver "a simpler, more streamlined UI" that helps users, "work more efficiently in the tools you know and love."

Google Workspace makeover

The new look Google Workspace will be rolling out over the next few weeks, with users certain to spot changes immediately.

Elsewhere, Google Workspace has also announced the upcoming general availability of the several "smart canvas" features it previewed at its October 2022 NEXT event.

This includes the launch of "smart chips", which display search results as a user types into the search box, across third party applications, making it even easier to connect people, files and events to Google Workspace files.

Among the list of initial partner services are the likes of AODocs, Atassian, Asana, Figma, Miro and Tableau, whose users can expect integration with smart canvas imminently.

Google is also working towards making Workspace an intuitive and interconnected suite of applications, rather than distinct pieces of software.

One such feature launching imminently is custom building blocks in Google Docs, which will enable users to build their own reusable components that can be easily accessed with the @ menu.

Elsewhere, new smart chip data extraction will let users quickly populate Google Sheets spreadsheets with important information from chips they use across Workspace.

Also coming very soon is Variables in Google Docs, which allows users to define common data elements such as a client name or contract number in their documents, and then update it across the document by changing the value in one place.