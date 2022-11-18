Google Drive is making it faster to share files with the people you talk to most

Audio player loading…

Google is making it even easier for you to share files with colleagues, according to an entry on the company’s blog (opens in new tab), with new suggested contacts being available straight from the share sheet starting today.

In an effort to improve productivity and collaboration, Google Workspace has added a new row of suggested contacts beneath the field you would usually use to type a contact’s name or email address, which are set to dynamically change depending on who you share with the most.

Google Drive sharing suggestions

The company has already started rolling out the update, though it may take around two weeks for some users to see the changes. And that’s if they’re even able to, because it’s only Workspace and legacy G Suite accounts that will get the new suggestions bar. Personal accounts do without the change (for now, at least).

Besides this update, Google has been busy tweaking its share sheet over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Google added the option to control sharing expiry at the point of sharing a file. Previously, users would have to share a file, then re-visit the sharing pane to amend permissions. Now that it’s rolled out (to certain Workspace business customers), workers can set up the permissions more smoothly.

Google isn’t the only company making changes to how users share their files. Last month, TechRadar Pro reported that Microsoft could also be making tweaks to its process.