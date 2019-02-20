Google announces plans to acquire Alooma

Google recently announced its US expansion plans for 2019 and the company is already putting those plans into action with a new acquisition.

The company plans to acquire the cloud migration firm Alooma which helps businesses consolidate their data from multiple sources into one data warehouse.

At the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco this month, new Google Cloud Chief Thomas Kurian hinted at the possibility of new acquisitions in the cloud space, “You will see us accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date”.

As the cloud wars heat up, the company appears to be readying its full arsenal to better compete against AWS and Microsoft Azure in the cloud space.

Alooma acquisition

Neither Google nor Alooma have revealed any financial details about the acquisition but it will likely be a relatively small purchase for the search giant.

Alooma, which is based in Israel and California, has raised around $15m from investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequioa Capital Israel.

In a blog post announcing its intent to acquire Alooma, Google Cloud's Amit Ganesh and Dominic Preuss explained why the company is a natural fit to become part of Google, saying:

“Here at Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping enterprise customers easily and securely migrate their data to our platform. The addition of Alooma, subject to closing conditions, is a natural fit that allows us to offer customers a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud, and give them access to our full range of database services, from managed open source database offerings to solutions like Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable.”

