God of War TV show gets the green light from Amazon

The action-adventure video game series God of War is getting a Prime Video TV adaptation from the makers of The Expanse and Uncharted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the live-action series will be based on events seen in the critically-acclaimed God of War (2018) . Rafe Judkins ( The Wheel of Time , Uncharted) acts as showrunner and will be joined by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) in writing and producing the show alongside PlayStation Studios for Prime Video .

“God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios head of global television, said. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.” Here’s hoping it’s one of the best Prime Video shows ever made.

Adaptation nation

(Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Little else is known about God of War’s TV adaptation, but we know it’ll follow the premise set out in the 2018 hit, with Kratos and his estranged son Atreus journeying to spread his late wife’s ashes from the highest peak of the Nine Realms.

The first God of War was released back in 2005, with the videogame series now boasting five games in total. God of War (2018) is the fourth game in the hit franchise, but its release saw developer Sony Santa Monica shaking things up. In particular, the game developer moved the franchise from its traditional Ancient Greek setting to one focused on Norse mythology. It’s unclear if Amazon’s God of War TV will also explore the story set out in the game’s sequel, God of War Ragnarök , which takes place three years after 2018’s God of War and was released earlier this year.

Amazon’s God of War series isn’t the only PlayStation-inspired TV show in the works. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is getting a live-action TV adaptation , which debuts on HBO Max on January 15, 2023. Meanwhile, live-action adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, and Gran Turismo have also been greenlit. Amazon Studios is also developing a live-action Fallout series for its streaming service, with Arcane and Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell set to feature .

There’s no official date for Amazon’s God of War yet, let alone any casting announcements. Whichever direction in which the show steers its course, though it’s sure to be in solidly good company.