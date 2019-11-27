Get the Alienware m15 for nearly $500 off with this Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Alienware is typically associated with super-expensive gaming products, usually balanced with an aesthetic that pretty much nobody can match. However, on Black Friday you can get an affordable Alienware m15. And, if you can get a hefty discount on an Alienware laptop, you should probably jump on it.

Dell is hosting its own Black Friday laptop sale right now, and the Alienware m15 is kind of the star of the show if you're on the market for a thin and light gaming laptop. This particular model is packed with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. You can save a ton of cash, while absolutely decimating the best PC games.

Among the best gaming laptops this 2019, the Alienware m15 gaming laptop doesn't just get by on looks alone – although, it's perhaps the best looking laptop we've seen yet. It's also one of the most powerful out there, with the latest and greatest specs for the best gaming experience of your life.

This laptop is notable because it packs some of the most powerful hardware in the game in an extremely stylish device. This thin and light gaming laptop uses the wonders of science to keep some of the most powerful laptop hardware cool, by optimizing the airflow (there are basically giant vents all over the place).

With this laptop, you'll be able to play all the latest games at high frame rates, even while enabling cutting-edge RTX features. Now, you can live your life ray traced on one of the best laptops.