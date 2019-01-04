Get PUBG on PS4 at a bargain price with this 12-month PlayStation Plus bundle

Sick of Fortnite, but still want that battle royale buzz? Have yourself a PS4 but are running out of the PlayStation Plus subscription service you need to play online? Then look no further – we've got the deal for you.

Sony is bundling 12 months worth of its PlayStation Plus subscription service, along with access to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (AKA PUBG, the battle royale shooter from which Fortnite arguably takes most of its inspiration) for a bargain price:

Considering PUBG costs £24.99 / $29.99 on its own, and a year of PS Plus is £49.99 / $49.99 that's quite the saving. And remember, PlayStation Plus subscribers not only get access to online play, but a new selection of free games to play every month that their subscription is active. So the value of this deal over time will grow, too.

The deal runs until January 13, so act fast if you want in.