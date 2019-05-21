Get internet and Sky TV access for a bargain price with this broadband deal

Game of Thrones might now have come to a dramatic end (have you managed to watch the episode 6 finale online yet?) but with the final season hanging around on Sky until June 18 to catch up, grabbing a Now TV subscription is still a worthwhile investment.

But if your desire to catch all the dragon and White Walker action lines up with renewing your broadband deal then there's some good news. Now Broadband is currently offering an awesome offer on its really cheap broadband and TV deals.

With a 37% price reduction on Now's Entertainment Pass, you can get both your internet and TV from as little as £22.99 a month. Perfect for both Thronites (that's what GoT fans are called, right?) and TV lovers in general.

We will even offer you up a challenge. Seasons 1-7 of Game of Thrones will be taken off Now TV on May 31. Buy one of these packages now and see if you can watch the entire show before it's taken down. There's no prize, we would just be very impressed! You can see Now's standout packages down below.

What do I get with an Entertainment Pass?

Now TV is well known for its TV packages (it is in the name after all). And the Entertainment Pass gives you access to 11 new channels including Vice, MTV and Comedy Central and more than 300 box sets to binge on.

Most importantly, of course, Sky Atlantic is included in those stations. Giving you full access to Game of Thrones season 8 and until Friday, May 31 you can watch every episode of seasons 1-7.

Now Broadband and TV deals in full:

Now Brilliant Broadband + Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month

At just over £20 each month this is an excellent price to get not just your internet, but also a NowTV Entertainment subscription. You pay nothing upfront and get speeds averaging 11Mb.

Now Fab Fibre + Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 36Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £29.99 per month

Spend an additional £7 a month and you can boost your speeds up to 36Mb. That means fibre speeds which should get most families through casual streaming and internet use. On top of that is the obvious addition of the Entertainment package.

