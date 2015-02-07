Lego dinosaurs, zombie parkour, and why you need Majora's Mask in your life

800 WORDS REMAIN.

You'll never guess what the lead story is this week. It involves moons, music and impending doom. No, it's not Frank Sinatra's back catalogue, but nice guess.



It's a sweet, if creepy story about identity, friendship and the apocalypse. Nope, it's not popular children's book The Day The Earth Caught Fire, either. It's Nintendo's madcap masterpiece, Majora's Mask - a time-hopping, mask-swapping sort-of-sequel to Ocarina of Time - and it's finally come to 3DS!

This week's seen a tidal wave of reviews after the Majora's Mask embargo ended on February 4, and unsurprisingly the general consensus is that it's pretty alright. Scooping up a bunch of near-perfect scores, the 3D remake of the original N64 game isn't exactly a surprise success, but it's certainly a comforting one. Also it's really good and you should all play it, says this completely unbiased reporter.

Elsewhere in the land of games that are fun and cute, we have Lego Jurassic World, the newest and most dinosaury Lego game on the block (pun most definitely intended). We don't know much yet – it'll be tied in with the Chris Pratt film starring Chris Pratt and some dinosaurs that aren't so keen on Chris Pratt apart from as a musclebound appetiser, and it will feature a T-Rex and, presumably, the usual Lego game humour.

Moving on from plastic dinosaurs to zombies: Dying Light's out, and it's received mostly lukewarm reviews. Like the temperature of a freshly zombified corpse. Uh, probably. The game's similarity to Techland's Dead Island and interesting night-day cycle have enthralled some and put off others, but let's be honest, it's all about dropkicking zombies off a rooftop.

Unlike Dead Island, Dying Light is technologically sound, set in a variety of areas including run down favelas (teeming with zombies), financial districts (overrun with the undead) and bazaars (jam-packed with corpses that want to nibble on your flesh). There's also the addition of first-person parkour, a fiddly but useful mechanic that gives you an advantage over the zombies... for a while. Worth a play, we reckon, but don't expect it to blow your mind (maybe just nibble on it a bit).

Speaking of people turning into corpses, Surgeon Simulator's just sold two million copies. Two million! That's a game that started as a 48-hour game jam project, a game that involves wildly flapping your meathooks in the direction of the patient's thoracic cavity in the hopes they might not die while you try to jam organs inside them. Two million copies. Brilliant.

Here's some good news: Club Nintendo is closing down! Ah, wait, that's not the good news – the good news is that the closure of Nintendo's reward system later this year means that loads and loads of new gifts are being added to the site, either because Nintendo are saying sorry or because they need to clear out the warehouse.

Buying Nintendo games contributes to your Club Nintendo coin count, which can be used to buy these gifts as well as digital copies of some games – at the moment you can buy Super Mario World, Paper Mario and Link to the Past as well as others. The gifts include T-shirts, jigsaw puzzles and bags featuring Nintendo characters.

But brace yourself for another dose of bad news – this is only happening in the US. The UK store is still closing down but the Stars Catalogue features the same old fairly duff stuff as before, unless you really fancy an eye mask with Peach's face on.

