Hulu Plus arrives on Nintendo DS systems

Hulu Plus is now available to stream on your Nintendo DS, 3DS, 3DS XL and 2DS systems for when you want to kick back and watch the latest episode of S.H.I.E.L.D., or whatever.

Existing Plus subscribers now have instant access on their Nintendo hand-held systems, while new subscribers can enjoy a one-week free trial, then ante up $7.99 per month.

If you want something other than Netflix, the Nintendo eShop has Hulu Plus ready to download right now if you're connected to Wi-Fi.

