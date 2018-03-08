The best PS4 Pro deals and bundles in March 2018

If you're looking for a PS4 Pro deal or bundle to dive into the world of 4K gaming, we're here to find you the absolute best price out there. At this time of year, we're seeing some healthy discounts. They're selling fast though, so if you see a deal you like, be sure to bag it before it's too late.

Below you'll find all of the latest and best PS4 Pro prices from the big name stores in our comparison chart. There's not too much difference in price between retail stores this time of year, but we're constantly on the lookout for the latest deals and bundles. Looking to buy in Australia? You'll want to take a look at our AU page.

If you'd prefer a standard PS4, then check out our PS4 bundles page. Don't forget to top up your subscription with one of our discounted PlayStation Plus deals too.

So keep this page bookmarked to stay informed of the latest PS4 Pro bundles when they arrive. If you're looking for more information on the PS4 Pro, take a look at our handy Q&A below the bundles.

PS4 Pro bundle deals (USA)

PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition console | $399.99 at Amazon

The last limited edition PS4 Pro console (Monster Hunter World) sold out super fast so we wouldn't wait long if this one catches your eye. Especially seeing as you're not paying anything extra for the limited edition paintjob on the console and controller, and you're getting the game too, all for the price of a regular PS4 Pro deal.

View Deal

White PS4 Pro | $399.99 at GameStop

The white PS4 Pro is finally available as a standalone purchase in the US. It's a GameStop exclusive for now though, so that mean's it's only available at the regular PS4 Pro price of $399.99. Speaking from experience though, it's a great looking console.

View Deal

Limited Edition Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro with game | $449.99 at GameStop

Update: this is sold out at the time of writing, but it might be worth checking to see if it's come back since. This limited edition console is another GameStop exclusive and comes with the Rathalos edition of Monster Hunter World, which includes some DLC extras. This is a reasonable price for a new limited edition console and works out cheaper than buying the game and a regular PS4 Pro separately.

View Deal

PS4 Pro bundle deals (UK)

PS4 Pro | Far Cry 5 | FIFA 18 | Dishonored 2 | £369 at Tesco

The PS4 Pro on its own or with just the one game seems to have gone back up to at least £350 this week, so this is a fantastic deal given the games included. Far Cry 5 is brand new and would set you back at least £40 on its own.

View Deal

PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition console | £379.99 at Game

The upcoming God of War sounds like a great excuse to dive into the world of 4K HDR gaming and for series fans this limited edition PS4 Pro might be the one you've been waiting for. You're paying a bit extra for the paintjob here over most PS4 Pro deals, so this one's for serious fans only. We generally expect to see a standard PS4 Pro with one game go for around £350 nowadays.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | Shadow of the Colossus | £349 @ Tesco

PS4 Pro bundle deals with big discounts are hard to come by at this time of year, but we've at least found a few with a free game included. Tesco has an offer including the full-on remake (not merely another HD remaster) of Shadow of the Colossus for £349 until April 1st or as long as stock lasts.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £349.99 at Very

We're not seeing this below £350 this week, which is a shame, but technically at this price you are still getting FIFA 18 for no added charge on top of the PS4 Pro's RRP. If you don't need this right now, we'd hold on for a better discount.

View Deal

White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £349.99 at Very

The white PS4 Pro on its own has gone back up to £350 this week. So bundles with free games are scarce. Thankfully, Very still has this one available which comes with a free copy of GT Sport. The white PS4 seems to be more expensive than the black version in recent weeks, but some discounts could be just around the corner. Very is also offering additional paid extras on top of this deal like PS Plus subscriptions and extra controllers. All options are available via the link below.

View Deal

Need an extra controller on the cheap? Take a look at the best DualShock 4 deals.

We also have a guide to the best PlayStation VR deals too.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals

If you're buying a PS4 Pro, you'll probably need a cheap PlayStation Plus deal too. PlayStation Plus (aka PS Plus or PS+) allows you to play PS4 games online, along with access to the Instant Game Collection, a bunch of free games for PS4, PS3 and Vita each month. The default price for a year is £40. We've shopped around for you though and found a range of prices. So check out our guide of you want the best PlayStation Plus deals.

What is the PS4 Pro?

Essentially, the PS4 Pro is an upgrade of the PS4, rather than a 'next-gen' console. The keywords to take in from the PS4 Pro are 4K and HDR. The new machine will allow game developers to include 4K options in their games, so expect the like of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a 4K TV.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range is the other buzzword to be excited about as the PS4 Pro will allow for extra detail to be seen on a range of games and also a wider range of colors not usually displayed by traditional HD TVs.

Will my old PS4 games work on PS4 Pro?

Absolutely. If you're planning on upgrading to a PS4 Pro from an older PS4, all of your games will still work. Not every title will be patched to take advantage of the new 4K/HDR capabilities, but the default upscaling (if you have a 4K TV) will more than likely see some improvement to the visuals and the improved console power may give the frame-rate a boost on some titles.

What else can I watch in 4K/HDR on PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro is compatible with 4K and HDR, and the content options for both are increasing all the time on services like Amazon Prime Instant Video and Netflix. Sony has already confirmed there will be hundreds of hours of 4K Netflix content at launch. There's a lot of free 4K content on the YouTube app too.

Does the PS4 Pro support 4K Blu-rays?

No. This was a surprise if we're honest, especially as the new Xbox One S console does. It's a bit of a gamble for Sony, but at the same time, 4K Blu-rays are very expensive for now and many consumers look to digital services to provide their 4K movies and TV content.

Do I need a 4K TV to run a PS4 Pro?

No, the PS4 Pro will still work on a regular 1080p TV, you won't get the benefits of upscaling or HDR though. You may see a slim amount of extra detail, or frame-rate boost, but we wouldn't expect a massive leap.

If you are thinking of buying a 4K TV soon, then it's probably a good idea to splash out on the PS4 Pro instead of the regular or new PS4 Slim as it'll future proof you for a while. Be sure to look out for a TV that supports HDR too, in order to take full advantage of the PS4 Pro's capabilities.

Will PlayStation VR be better on the PS4 Pro?

Early reports say yes. The PlayStation VR frame-rate is better on PS4 Pro and the resolution gets a bit of a bump too. PlayStation VR will certainly work on the older PS4s, you don't need a PS4 Pro to get involved there.

Does the PS4 Pro have optical audio support?

Yes! The optical audio output has been removed from the PS4 Slim though, which is a massive shame. PS4 Pro owners though will still be able to use optical connections for their soundbars and sound systems.

What are the best games on PS4 Pro?

We've dived through our back catalog of PS4 games that have received a PS4 Pro update patch to see which ones look the best and have a noticeable difference. Take a look at our extensive feature - The best PS4 Pro games.