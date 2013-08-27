New Time Warner app for Xbox 360 lets you watch live cable

Xbox and Time Warner have teamed up to launch an app today for the Xbox 360 called TWC TV.

According to Xbox Wire, the app has up to 300 TV channels available on the console. Sounds like a great way to spend a Saturday, but alas, a few caveats remain: You must be an Xbox Live Gold member, live in the U.S. and be a Time Warner Cable subscriber.

The TWC TV app is Kinect supported, meaning voice and gesture controls are enabled.

For now, only live programs are available but Microsoft has noted that video on demand will be added later this year.

More blips!

Take a quick break from TV to read our tiny blips.