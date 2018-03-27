40 best PC games: the must-play titles you can't afford to miss

Even if now’s not the best time to buy one of the best graphics cards, there’s never been a better time to pick up some of the best PC games available in 2018. Maybe you’ve heard all the buzz about The Witcher 3 and Dark Souls 3 but haven’t had the time to play through them yet. So, let this be your wake-up call.

We’ve gone through hundreds of the best PC games of all time to bring you 40 titles that we can honestly say tower above the rest, and although a few are centered around the mouse and keyboard, most of these games can be played with a controller if that’s more your style. What’s more, some of these games are also available on consoles, in case your interest in PC gaming is just incidental.

And, if you’re a newcomer to the wonderful world of PC gaming, this is the best place to start. As we intend to demonstrate, not all PC gamers are the elitist gatekeepers we’re stereotyped to be. We here at TechRadar believe in inclusivity – so that’s why we’ve decided to rank the best PC games you can buy today, for everyone to love.

Linux, Windows or Mac - which one is best for you? Watch our guide video below!

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article