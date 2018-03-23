The 30 best indie games on PC and consoles

As time marches on, and gaming faces more advancements in technology and as an art form, the standards for what makes the best indie game evolves. One of the most exciting aspects of indie games, especially in 2018, is that unlike major game publishers like Microsoft and EA, who need to subsidize their releases with monthly subscriptions and microtransactions – the best indie games don’t cost very much to begin with, so you end up with a pure portrait of the developers artistic vision, especially if you have one of the best gaming PCs.

However, that’s not to say the best indie games aren’t every bit as exciting as the newest Call of Duty or Assassin’s Creed. They can sometimes even blow the latest AAA games out of the water, thanks to their less repetitive nature – they don’t need to rely on tired cliches and tropes to move millions of copies.

Here at TechRadar, our rankings of the 30 best indie games you can play right now aren’t based on quantity, but rather quality. We’ve mixed in not only classics and obvious choices, such as PC games like Braid and The Stanley Parable, but modern day examples of the best indie games as well, such as Cuphead and Night in the Woods. To find out about the rest, you’ll have to read on!

Joe Osborne, Kane Fulton and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article