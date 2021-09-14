GameStop PS5 restock today is the first of two times to buy the console – get it fast

The GameStop PS5 restock is today, September 14, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, he'll send you the next PS5 restock alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt is tracking all of the major retailers in the US, including GamStop, Best Buy Walmart and Target, and while Sony Direct will have the PS5 later today at MSRP, it's so far limited to people with an email invite. It's always easier to buy the GameStop PS5 restock. Matt will also do a live stream to help you buy the console.

Here's how to know when the next PS5 restock will happen:

How to buy a PS5 restock: Never buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores. No one will sell a PS5 for just $550.

Matt has setup a GameStop PS5 restock live stream for today, and the start time is 10:30am EDT, which is 30 minutes ahead of the 11am EDT restock at the American retailer. He'll provide a walkthrough of how to buy the console.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

GameStop PS5 restock news – finally

As we have been reporting all week, the GameStop PS5 was to have the most likely next PS5 restock, and the largest game retailer in the US is known to have consoles on Tuesdays. Well, September 14 is here and it has three consoles ready to order.

The good thing about GameStop is that it offers bundles and has a second barrier to entry through its GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro membership that costs $15. Some people dislike this, but it rewards real gamers and has nearly stopped resellers – it's hard for them to profit off of specific PS5 games on the open market when those games are readily available at MSRP.

(Image credit: Future)

Which GameStop PS5 bundles are for sale?

Yes, GameStop only has bundles today, but you'll get at least two new games and a bunch of extras with the $745 PS5 Disc version. The PS5 Digital version costs $635 and includes more gift cards and a PS5 media remote.

(Image credit: GameStop)

There's always more inventory of PS5 Disc, so we suggest going for that version. PS5 Digital always sells out quickly due to higher demand and fewer units at all stores in the US. Sony just isn't making this version of the console nearly as much.

Is GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro required?

Yes, and this is a good thing, according to Matt Swider. By requiring the PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, GameStop creates a $15 barrier to entry. Along with the bundles, resellers stay away from this retailer as it eats into their profits.

Normally, GameStop says you need this membership before midnight the night before, but that has never been true and it has since dropped repeat that bogus rule entirely. Just be sure to be logged into your PowerUp Rewards Pro account ahead of the GameStop PS5 drop today.

What time is the GameStop PS5 restock?

This is the question everyone wants to know, and the reason to continue to follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. GameStop usually stocks the PS5 at 11am EDT / 8am PDT. There are three consoles, so the add-to-cart button will go live minutes before this time, but it won't be available to buy right away.

Crucially, the systems require that you're a PowerUp Pro Rewards member. If you're not logged into your account, you can sit this one out and wait for a possible Sony Direct PS5 restock later today, if it opens up at 5pm EDT for the console at MSRP.