Freebie alert - get a free Google Home Hub with John Lewis broadband deals

It may not be the name you instinctively jump to when you think about broadband deals. But, with an offer as good as this, John Lewis is showing it means business in the competitive world of internet packages.

When you buy any John Lewis broadband deal for the next few weeks, the retail giant will also throw in a free Google Home Hub with your order. Considering these packages are already pretty affordable, that is a great bit of added value to these broadband deals as John Lewis normally sells the Hub for around £120 on its own.

With plans starting at £20 a month, you don't even have to spend much to get this added incentive. Need convincing further? None of John Lewis's packages carry upfront costs, a feature that seems increasingly rare when it comes to today's internet packages.

You can see all of these Google Home Hub enhanced offers below and with an end date of July 30, you've got plenty of time to compare broadband deals to see just how much you're saving.

John Lewis broadband deals + Google Home Hub in full:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + Google Home Hub | 12 months | 10Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £20pm | Free Google Home

John Lewis isn't usually the first name we associate with the word 'cheap', but its standard internet is actually pretty affordable. Especially with the free Google Home offer. Paying just £20 a month this offer is perfect for smaller households looking to save some money on their internet.

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre + Google Home Hub | 12 months | 36Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £28.50pm | Free Google Home

Up the speeds with the John Lewis Unlimited Fibre package. Here you're getting average speeds of 36Mb, perfect for families who need to stream a bit more or have a few members frequently online. With that increase in speeds is a price jump up to £28.50 but you do still get the Google Home Hub

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra + Google Home Hub | 12 months | 66Mb average speeds | Weekend and Evening calls | FREE upfront | £35pm | Free Google Home

36Mb still not enough for you? No problem, John Lewis has you covered. With its Fibre Extra package you're getting average speeds of 66Mb. Whether you're big streamers or just a very full house, this package could be perfect for you.

How do I claim my Google Home Hub?

Your Google Home Hub will added as part of your broadband order. John Lewis says that your new Google Home device will be delivered within 60 days of activation of your service. And that there's only one per customer.

How good is the Google Home Hub?

In our review of the Google Home Hub we were big fans of the device. Fulfilling the role of a smart picture frame, smart assistant, speaker and video calling, the Google Home Hub is perfect for those constantly busy and needing a device that does 1000 things at once.