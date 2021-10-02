Forget Black Friday - today's laptop deals at HP could save you $210 right now

On the hunt for laptop deals this weekend? We've just spotted three excellent options in the HP Store's weekly deals section that we think challenge many Black Friday deals when it comes to outright value.

First up is this mid-range HP Pavilion 15z laptop for $489.99 (was $659.99) - a capable machine that features a significant $170 price cut and the latest Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For the price, these are some really great specs that'll perform very well indeed for everything aside from the heaviest of tasks.

If you did need a bit more power, however, then we'd recommend this HP Pavilion 15T for $629.99 (was $749.99). You'll trade out that Ryzen processor for an Intel Core i7 - plus bump up the RAM to 16GB too. That gives this one very respectable multi-tasking chops indeed - and it's an exceptionally affordable price too for a machine of this power.

Finally, we couldn't help but notice this HP Spectre x360 13T for $899.99 (was $1,109.99). A $200 discount on one of our best laptops of 2021? Yep, that's exactly what you're getting here on this 11th gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD spec. Even though it's a baseline version, this machine still looks drop-dead gorgeous and has plenty of power for the vast majority of tasks - plus, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

Laptop deals at HP: our picks this weekend

HP Pavilion 15z laptop: $659.99 $489.99 at HP

Save $170 - This 15.6-inch HP Pavilion is a fantastic choice for a mid-range workhorse thanks to its combination of an AMD Ryzen 5-5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. While not super high-end, this one looks great and easily has enough grunt for powering through all those working from home tasks - plus any casual applications you may have.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15T laptop: $749.99 $629.99 at HP

Save $120 - If you think you're going to need a bit more power from your machine, then we'd recommend this Pavilion 15T, featuring an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are the kind of specs you'd normally pay a ton for on a more premium ultrabook, but thankfully HP has given us a great no-nonsense, no-thrills package here. This one, in particular, would be good for music production on a budget or churning through heavy spreadsheets. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $1,109.99 $899.99 at HP

Save $210 - Here's a very impressive price indeed on a baseline 2021 HP Spectre x360 - one of the best Windows ultrabooks you can buy right now. This stunning machine features a premium build, a handy convertible touchscreen design (for use as both a tablet or laptop), as well as an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Put together, you've got one very stylish device indeed with plenty of power for all those casual and work applications.View Deal

