Fluance's new wireless speaker has double the battery life you'd expect

Fluance has announced a brand new omni-directional wireless speaker, the Fi20. With a sophisticated wooden design, this portable speaker is designed to blast music in every direction, thanks to powerful up-firing tweeters.

The Fi20 comes with a 15W Class D amplifier and supports aptX Bluetooth, which should provide a full, vigorous sound, with rich bass and and vibrant highs.

Fluance claims the new wireless speaker has a battery life of 24 hours, although that's based on listening at a "moderate volume", so if you like to blast your music, you can expect that battery life to come down a little.

Sounding off

Aside from providing an elegant look, the wooden cabinet is designed to suppress resonance for a more accurate reproduction of your music, and a warm soundstage. It also features a convenient handle so you can take it with you on the go and take advantage of that long battery life.

The top of the speaker features a discreet LED in warm white, 3.5mm AUX input for wired sound, and touch controls. It's available in a number of finishes, including walnut, bamboo, and black, and costs $149.99. Right now, it looks like the speaker is only available in the US and Canada, but that works out at around £115 / AU$210.