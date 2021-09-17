Exclusive: PS5 restock at Sony Direct today is the largest ever

Exclusive: There's a private PS5 restock today at Sony Direct, and it's the largest ever, according to our exclusive data of PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts when PS5 is in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt usually receives about 25 direct messages from his followers saying they got an email invite to a private virtual queue (Sony sends these to PSN users at random). Today, September 17, he has received 125 of these direct messages, suggesting that the invites have gone out to five times as many people. Whether or not Sony has more PlayStation 5 console inventory (or will make it harder to get the console forcing customers to seek other restock methods [exclusive news on that coming soon]) remains to be seen.

Here's how to know when the next PS5 restock will happen:

Sony Direct PS5 restock time today

The Sony Direct PS5 restock is today – at least those with the email invite. It comes from email@email.playstation.com, so be sure to check your inbox.

According to the email invite, today's invite-only queue to buy the PS5 will start at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT and customers should click the 'Shop Now' button in their email at that time to try to secure a PlayStation 5 console.

PS5 stock for each customer isn't guaranteed, but you'll have a much better chance at buying the Sony console than you would during a public virtual queue. If there's a public virtual queue, it'll happen at 5pm EDT, though Sony doesn't always have an allotment of consoles for this time lot.

The Sony Direct page will say you have a wait time of "more than an hour" but this is normal (and inaccurate) as the progress bar more quickly to 20 minutes, 12 minutes, 8 minutes and two minutes until it's your turn.

Sony Direct email invite bonanza

There are five times as many people claiming to have gotten the Sony Direct email invite, according to the data sent directly Matt Swider, who has receives more than 125 Twitter direct messages with screenshots of the email invites for September 17 at 3pm EDT.

This means one of two things: either Sony went wild with handing out email invites this time around and has the normal amount of consoles available to purchase, or it's been holding back on everyone and is going to offer plenty of PS5 consoles to match the amount of invites circulating – more than any other Sony Direct restock before today.

Given the data that Matt Swider is privy to, we'll know which way things go in a few hours.

Didn't get a Sony Direct email invite? Here's how

Getting the Sony Direct email invite for a PS5 restock mostly comes down to luck, but there are ways to open yourself up to getting that all-important email message.

We have given out detailed instructions to anyone who has signed up for Matt's newsletter before, and we'll walk you through the process again this week if you're subscribed.

It's never guaranteed, but you'll finally at least have a chance to buy the PS5 console through the invite-only virtual queue where the chances of getting it are much higher.

More exclusive PS5 restock news coming

This Sony Direct exclusive news today is just the start of the PS5 restock reporting you'll see on only TechRadar through Matt Swider. We'll have more to share about PS5 restock events happening next week for those who can't secure their console through Sony Direct.

Many people are asking when Best Buy will restock the PS5 and when is the next GameStop restock? All of those questions will be answered right after the Sony Direct PS5 restock – again for people with the email invite.