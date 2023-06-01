Evercade Showcase reveals Duke Nukem collections for EXP and VS consoles

Blaze Entertainment just hosted the Evercade Showcase for its cartridge-based consoles, with several big surprises including a pair of Duke Nukem collections.

The compact, 18-minute showcase revealed what's to come for Evercade EXP and Evercade VS throughout the remainder of this year and into 2024. Undoubtedly the biggest announcement was a pair of Duke Nukem collections. The first of which will feature legendary boomer shooter Duke Nukem 3D, alongside MS-DOS titles Duke Nukem and Duke Nukem 2, remastered internally at Blaze Entertainment.

The second Duke Nukem collection will represent a rarity for Evercade: PlayStation titles. Expect to find Duke Nukem: Time to Kill, Duke Nukem: Land of the Babes and Duke Nukem Advance here. Both collections will launch, presumably simultaneously, in November 2023.

(Image credit: Blaze Entertainment)

While there were no new hardware reveals at the Evercade Showcase, Blaze Entertainment did reveal the Evercade VS Atomic Edition. This special package features a distinct color theme and packs in both of the Duke Nukem collections.

Other standouts at the Evercade Showcase, at least for me, include the Sunsoft Collection 1 and the Delphine Collection 1. Sunsoft's first Evercade cartridge will feature classics like Blaster Master, Mr. Gimmick and Journey to Silius. Meanwhile, the Delphine Collection includes the French developer's visually stunning games Another World and Flashback among others.

If this is the first you're hearing of Evercade, they're essentially a pair of consoles (one handheld, one home-based) that make use of bespoke cartridges that are typically filled with miniature collections of retro games. Often, these are arcade, console or computer releases, but the occasional indie collection sneaks through, too. You can shop the entire collection over at Evercade's official website.

It's going to be a busy year for Blaze Entertainment and Evercade owners, then, with the company set to release two cartridges a month from August right through to February next year. You can watch the full Evercade Showcase below, and if the presentation has sparked your interest, be sure to read our Evercade EXP and Evercade VS comparison guide to see which of these retro-powered consoles is the best fit for you.