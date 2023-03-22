Epson unveils its most sustainable business printers ever

Epson has released what it calls its “most seriously sustainable, feature-rich range of business color copiers.”

The company's new WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series inkjet printers claim to be more energy efficient, less wasteful, and overall a better long-term commitment for buyers and the environment.

Despite the green claims, Epson’s AM-Series printers look to be ready for business offering modular designs that can be tailored to the needs of individual companies, and speeds to match.

Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-Series inkjet printers

The launch comes fewer than six months after Japanese electronics company and printing giant Epson announced plans to end the production of laser printers by 2026.

According to third-party Keypoint Intelligence research, Epson says its new AM-Series business printers promise to use a quarter of the energy a typical laser printer would use; that’s comparing its AM-C4000 to 34 laser-based rivals.

Besides the 40ppm AM-C4000, there are 50ppm and 60ppm versions, each with a 2,000-sheet paper cassette capacity and support for up to 60ppm/120ipm scanning.

All of this, the company says, fits into the “most compact footprint in class” that also benefits from weight-saving improvements, in theory making it slightly less damaging to the environment to manufacture.

The primary interface consists of a 10.1-inch panel, with optional finishers for compiling and stapling documents, hole punching, saddle stitching, center folding, and tri-folding. Its high-capacity ink cartridges are also said to provide enough juice for up to 50,000 black pages, or 30,000 color pages.

Overall, Epson emphasizes the greater potential that inkjet printers provide in terms of sustainability advancements compared with laser printers. It also slates laser printers for their heat requirement for printing thus higher energy usage, and their typically higher number of moving parts that make them more susceptible to failure and increased maintenance requirements (negatively impacting downtime).

TechRadar Pro has asked Epson for more information on availability and pricing.