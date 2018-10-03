EITC unveils Idea Hub to showcase innovative ICT solutions of the future

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du’s parent company, has launched an Idea Hub to showcase advanced and innovative technologies that focus on digital services of the future.

Built as a semi-modular facility in Dubai Internet City, the Idea Hub is designed to demonstrate a variety of technology showcases focusing on Smart Cities, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science and Platform Services.

The facility was inaugurated by UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, H.E. Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, whose visit highlighted the key role EICT plays as an integrated ICT brand in UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 to invest in strategic advanced technologies.

EICT’s ICT solutions divisions is responsible for providing government entities with latest platforms and with Idea Hub the company plans to continue to leverage technologies such as IoT, could-based services, blockchain and AI.

“We are heavily invested in leveraging futuristic technologies and platforms,” said Osman Sultan, Chief Executive Officer at EITC, “collaborating with a variety of partners and pushing ahead with smart city use cases, deployments of innovative technologies pushing the boundaries of digital adoption and digital transformation in government entities. The EITC Idea Hub is an intelligent showcase of these efforts”.