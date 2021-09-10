Apple loses Epic fight: app developers can now avoid App Store payments

Apple was just hit with a permanent injunction by the judge in its legal battle with Epic Games, preventing the company from forcing developers to use the App Store's payment system for in-app purchases. This seemingly clears the way for developers to use their own or other third-party in-app payment systems to evade Apple's up to 30% revenue cut for all in-app purchases.

The decision, first reported by The Verge's Nilay Patel on Twitter, is a seismic event for the Cupertino-based tech giant. Its App Store revenue structure has been a major profit center for the company, generating a little over half a trillion dollars in revenue in one year, according to a June 2020 study.

Judge in Apple / Epic issues permanent injunction against Apple, developers now allowed to direct customers to other payment systems. Story coming! pic.twitter.com/4vA2Hj7VIZSeptember 10, 2021 See more

The ruling has a big impact, but is very specific: Apple can't stop developers from directing users to third-party payment options. It doesn't require Apple to allow those payments within apps, nor will it explicitly pave the way for offending apps (like Epic's Fortnite) to become available on iOS.

Apple had taken a 30% cut of all app revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, including buying the app and all in-app purchases. That cut was lowered to 15% in certain cases, like for subscriptions made through the app that pass the one-year mark and for developers who rake in less than $1 million in revenue. (The latter was announced in November 2020, months after Epic began its legal battle with Apple.)

The App Store has definitely helped many developers publish their apps in a 'walled garden' software store with enough curation and screening to keep out many predatory and poor-quality apps, and so paying Apple 30% was considered a reasonable trade-off in the early days. But developers both large and small have chafed under the tithing structure as Apple reaped enormous revenue from other developers products, especially from microtransactions that are key sources of revenue for modern free-to-play games.

Epic Games, the makers of the worldwide sensation Fortnite, decided to contest this revenue-share structure by attempting to redirect in-game microtransactions entirely to itself, which ran afoul of Apple who subsequently took Fortnite off the App Store entirely.

This story is developing...