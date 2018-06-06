Dell's new portal "Ready to Game ME" targets Middle Eastern gamers

Dell has announced a virtual space where it wants gamers from the Middle East to get together and, well, game.

The new "Ready to Game ME" portal will list upcoming gaming events in the region and act as a community where gamers can find news about gaming technology and titles. According to Dell, the gaming market is expected to grow at 6% every year which makes it lucrative for the PC giant to explore this space.

"Since esports in the region remains largely untapped and is relatively in its infancy in comparison to mainstream sports, we aim to bridge this gap and raise the bar with Ready to Game ME. We have designed Ready to Game ME as a resourceful program for gamers" stated Haidi Nossair, Marketing Director at Dell MEA.

To kick things off, Dell announced the "Battle of Cafes DOTA 2 Middle East Gaming Championship" where regional gaming teams can battle it out on the DOTA 2 for the title and a prize pool of US$10,000. To participate all interested gaming teams can visit Ready to Game ME to register.