DaVinci Resolve developer slashes network storage costs

Blackmagic Design has announced a major price drop on its range of network storage (opens in new tab) solutions.

Aimed at film and TV professionals such as video editors, colorists, audio engineers and VFX artists, Blackmagic Cloud Store devices lets multiple users quickly share media files - “Hollywood feature film size,” says the company - for editing, VFX work, and other post-production processes.

The developer behind DaVinci Resolve (opens in new tab), one of the best video editing software (opens in new tab) on the market, cited recovering supply chains and cheaper high-speed flash storage components as driving price reductions of up to $7,000 on the higher-end models.

A creative cloud solution

The Blackmagic Cloud Store line-up includes three models: the mainline Cloud Store alongside the Mini and the Pod - and it’s the former two that are seeing the big discounts.

Blackmagic Cloud Store is pitched at production houses needing capacity for business and operational files, alongside media storage. The device comes in 20TB, 80TB, and 320TB models, each equipped with a M.2 NVMe SSD (opens in new tab) in a RAID 5 flash memory configuration. According to the company, “the internal memory core is so fast it can saturate the 10G Ethernet ports to their theoretical maximum speed.”

The 20TB model sees a drop from $9,595 to $7,595 (approx. £6,335 / AU$11,250), with the 80TB Cloud Store moving to a price-point of $22,995 (approx. £19,195 / AU$34,065)..

The portable Cloud Store Mini, meanwhile, with its 8TB storage capacity and four internal M.2 flash cards (opens in new tab) in a RAID (opens in new tab) 0 memory configuration, is targeted at television production. Its price has been cut from $2,995 to $2,355 (approx. £1,965 / AU$3,490).

Running on macOS and Windows, the network storage syncs large files - and that includes 12K Blackmagic RAW digital cinema files - with two of the best cloud storage (opens in new tab) services out there: Google Drive (opens in new tab) and Dropbox (opens in new tab). Although other providers are not supported. In a move to future-proof the devices, users are able to expand storage capabilities, upgrading as larger M.2 cards release. The set-up also boasts no subscriptions or licenses, with users purchasing the physical device outright.

“The new prices will help to make high performance network storage more affordable for anyone who wants to distribute large media files globally in minutes,” said Blackmagic Design.

Keen creatives can see the full Blackmagic Cloud Store specs by clicking here (opens in new tab).