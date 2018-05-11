Coolpad files lawsuit against Xiaomi for patent infringement

After noticing intellectual property right violations three months ago, Coolpad notified Xiaomi and since the latter hasn’t yet taken any action, Coolpad has requested that eight Xiaomi devices be recalled from the market. In addition to that, the company also wants compensation for economic losses resulting from patent infringement.

Coolpad filed the lawsuit through Yulong Computer Technology, their subsidiary company, at the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court. One of the patents behind this controversy is related to software, being termed as ‘method for implementing call record interface system of multi-mode mobile communication terminal,’ as per MyDrivers. Other infringements relate to app icon management, notifications and the system’s user interface (UI).

The devices being called into question are the Mi Mix, Redmi Note 4X, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus, and Mi 5X.

If Coolpad wins the lawsuit, not only will Xiaomi have to retract these devices from the market, but also compensate the former for legal fees, notarisation fees, and other fees paid towards stopping the patent infringement.

Coolpad has no plans of easing up on the case and may even be filing new lawsuits against other manufacturers. Jian Chang, the company’s CEO, hinted that various corporations have allegedly infringed upon 10,000 of the company’s patents.