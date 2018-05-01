Coolpad is targetting the offline market with its new Note 6 smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has made a comeback to the Indian market with a new budget smartphone dubbed as the Note 6. It comes in two storage variants — 32GB and 64GB for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The smartphones will be available for purchase from May 1 at offline stores across 8 states including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The main highlight of the phone is its dual selfie camera module with LED flash. There are 8MP and 5MP camera sensors on the camera with a 120-degree angle for wider selfies.

Other than this, It has a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset. The specifications are slightly inferior in comparison to the newer phones in this price segment.



The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has a 4070mAh battery that the company claims, offers 350 hours of standby time. The smartphone is heavy at 170g.

At the launch, Syed Tajuddin, CEO of Coolpad India announced that the company has plans to unveil 2 to 3 new phones in the Indian offline market through their retail partners and multi-brand outlets.

Coolpad came to notice when it first launched the Coolpad Note 3 in 2015. The phone kickstarted the trend of fitting a fingerprint sensor on a budget phone. Since then, the company has been trying to find its spot in the competitive smartphone market. We saw many attempts in in form of Coolpad Max, Coolpad Cool Play 6 and others, but none of them could repeat what the Note 3 did for the company.

In addition to this, Coolpad released an entry level phone in India for the offline market earlier this month. With the current strategy and CEO's confirmation, it's clear that Coolpad is focusing on the offline market in coming months.