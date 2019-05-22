Connected businesses ‘can give all workers a voice’

Workers across the world are feeling frustrated by a lack of communication between themselves and their bosses, according to new research.

A report from Workplace by Facebook has found that today’s workforce is more dispersed than ever, with a significant portion of employees away from company headquarters.

Although good for productivity, this disconnect appears to be creating a disconnect between the two parties, leaving workers feeling alienated and lacking a voice.

Connected

The study, which surveyed over 4,000 frontline workers and HQ managers in the US and UK, discovered that only 14 percent of these felt connected to their business home.

Despite 95 percent of business leaders recognising the value of collaboration tools, only 56 percent have rolled them out, leaving many employees feeling they lack a voice.

Less than half (45 percent) of workers said they share their ideas with senior team members, however, 25 percent of employees have had an idea but never told anyone, and a further 38 percent report having shared an idea, only for it to be ignored.

“Collaboration tools are crucial in connecting the unconnected and ensuring everyone has a voice,” Karandeep Anand, VP Workplace by Facebook, said of the findings.

“There is a serious communications failure between managers and frontline workers which is inhibiting innovation and creativity. Some workers may be deskless, but they should not be voiceless.”

“What we're doing here at Workplace is creating a community of people who genuinely believe that the future of work can be better than what's been in the past,” Anand added at an event in London today announcing the research.

“We genuinely believe businesses are better when they're connected (and) when businesses feel connected, and people feel much stronger sense of community, work is better - and that's what Workplace was designed to do.”

“Creating and shaping the future of work isn't just exciting, but a responsibility.”