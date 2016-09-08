Raspberry Pi has now shifted 10 million units

The Raspberry Pi has now shipped 10 million units in total across the various incarnations of the tiny computer.

That's not too shabby to say the least, and in fact RS Components and the Pi Foundation – who jointly celebrated this milestone with an event at the House of Commons today – observed that this total cements the device's position as the best-selling British computer to date.

The innovative board was initially launched early in 2012, and in February 2015, it was announced that the 5 million mark had been reached. Subsequently, in February of this year the 8 million milestone was hit, with the device heralded as the best-selling computer ever seen in the UK by the Foundation at the time.

From Zero to hero

Since the first incarnation, we've seen the launch of the Raspberry Pi 2 and most recently the Pi 3 which emerged early this year, ramping up performance levels with the introduction of a new 64-bit quad-core processor.

There have also been other spins on the board such as the Raspberry Pi Zero which is even smaller and cheaper than the traditional Pi.

Meanwhile, the ranks of ever-smaller computer boards following in the footsteps of the Raspberry Pi continue to swell, most recently with the Onion Omega2, a tiny offering not much bigger than the size of a cherry and priced at $5 (about £4, AU$7), the same price point as the Pi Zero.