Solid-state disks break the 100GB barrier

Thought the biggest solid-state disk (SSD) on the market was one of the 64GB models from Samsung and its fellow competitors in the scramble to reap the rewards on offer? Wrong - Buffalo Japan has just announced a 100GB SSD, albeit with a twist.

The company's new SHD-UHRS series of SSDs goes on sale at the end of this month, starting with a 32GB model and culminating in that 100GB whopper. Anyone expecting an internal SATA interface for sticking the thing in a PC will, however, be disappointed as it's an external USB 2.0 only device.

Still, that amount of fast, solid-state storage isn't to be sniffed at, which is why the largest model runs a cool ¥113,106 (£495). If the price doesn't put prospective buyers off, having to wait while Buffalo builds the 100GB drive to order might - it clearly doesn't expect these to fly off any shelves.