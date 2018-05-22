Comcast’s Wi-Fi ‘Pods’ extend your coverage with the tap of an app

Comcast has released a range of Wi-Fi extenders for its Xfinity xFi home internet service customers. Called ‘xFi Pods’, these mesh extenders plug into power outlets in order to help those with homes where Wi-Fi coverage is patchy.

If you’re an Xfinity customer, you can pick up a pack of three pods for $119, or six pods for $199 from the official website.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to have an Xfinity Gateway router. Comcast has apparently confirmed that 15 million out of the total 26 million Xfinity customers are on this router type, so while that’s a comfortable majority, that still means over 10 million customers that aren't.

Looking a lot like Plume

If you currently suffer from patchy Wi-Fi then there’s a possibility that the new pods are going to look familiar to you. If you’ve ever researched Plume Wi-Fi extenders, these are basically the same device thanks to a partnership between Comcast and Plume.

The pods look to be very simple in terms of their design, with a port for an ethernet cable if you want to run a wired connection, plugs for attaching to a power socket, and not much else.

The thinking is that you’ll have a pod for each room, and each one will be identifiable, with data being transmitted through multiple channels at once. This should mean your devices are always connected to the right Pod, giving you the best connection.

Looking for other options? Check out: Best WiFi extenders 2018: top 9 devices for extending your Wi-Fi

Via Engadget