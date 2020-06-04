Cheap 4K TV deal: Best Buy has this 50-inch Roku TV on sale for just $269.99

If you're on the hunt for a cheap 4K TV deal, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy has the Westinghouse 50-inch smart TV on sale for just $269.99. That's a $30 discount and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV.

The Westinghouse smart TV has the Roku TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Audio.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible deal for a mid-size 4K TV and the best price we've found for this particular model. Stock is limited, so you should snag this fantastic bargain while you can.

4K TV deal of the day:

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $ 299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

