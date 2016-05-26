Hyundai gives the gift of Android Auto, CarPlay to some existing models

Hyundai is giving US owners of some 2015 and newer model year vehicles a free software upgrade that adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The downloadable software update is available from the MyHyundai owner's portal.

This isn't the first time an automaker has provided new software features after you roll off the dealer lot. Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently added Siri Eyes-Free to many older cars and Ford plans to add Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to SYNC3 equipped cars later this year. GM also rolled out an Android Auto update last March to many 2016 model year vehicles, too.

The update adds the advanced smartphone connectivity to vehicles with an 8-inch navigation and 7-inch infotainment systems in the list below.

2015+ Sonata with navigation

2016 Sonata with 7-inch touchscreen (excluding Hybrids)

2015+ Genesis with 8-inch touchscreen navigation

2016 Elantra GT with navigation

2016 Tucson with navigation

2017 Santa Fe with 7-inch display or navigation

Hyundai isn't just stopping there, some 2016 Sonata Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Veloster and Azera with navigation are getting the update at a later date. An ETA isn't provided, unfortunately.

The only thing you need to complete the update is the vehicle identification number (VIN) and an SD card. Those with the 8-inch infotainment system with navigation must use the maps SD card from the car or you can lose the navigation function.

Windows or Mac OS X is required to download the update – sorry ChromeOS users. Hyundai provides detailed instructions in the owner's portal.

The update may take up to four hours, depending on your Internet connection speed. However, the time needed in the car for the update is only 40-minutes for the 8-inch navigation and 20-minutes for the 7-inch infotainment systems.

If you're uncomfortable installing it yourself, you can schedule an appointment with your local Hyundai dealership. However, Hyundai isn't picking up the bill so you'll have to pay the shop's labor rates.