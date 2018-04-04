Cambridge Analytica may actually have data on 87 million users, says Facebook

Facebook admitted today that Cambridge Analytica may have gained access to the private data of up to 87 million users, not the 50 million user figure that was previously reported.

Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer revealed the new figure in a blog post focused on Facebook's plans to “restrict data access” on the social media platform.

The majority (about 70.5 million) of affected users are in the US, but the remaining 19% are in several other countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia and India.

“We do not know precisely what data the app shared with Cambridge Analytica or exactly how many people were impacted,” Facebook's post states. “Using as expansive a methodology as possible, this is our best estimate of the maximum number of unique accounts that directly installed the thisisyourdigitallife app as well as those whose data may have been shared with the app by their friends.”

This means that Facebook doesn’t know for certain which users shared their friends’ Facebook data, and that the true number could be lower than 87 million.

On April 9, Schroepfer said in today's post, Facebook will inform individual users whether or not they suspect Cambridge Analytica obtained their private data.

Users will be able to click a link on the top of their News Feed that provides this information. They'll also be able to "see what apps they use — and the information they have shared with those apps", and then delete those apps if they so choose.

This news comes on the heels of the announcement that Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the US Congress' Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee on April 11. No doubt the committee will have many questions about how Facebook arrived at the new 87 million estimate.

