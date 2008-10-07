Sony launches exclusive Blu-ray Club

Sony has finally shown what its BD-Live discs are capable of, by launching an exclusive club for Profile 2.0 users.

Called the Blu-ray Club, consumers who have BD-Live discs in their collection can register their titles with the service and in return will get points.

And we all know what points mean… prizes!

The sort of points you can earn are as follows:

Creating your 'Wish List' of Sony products - 50 points

Monthly confirmation or updating of your Wish List - 25 points per month

Completing a Sony Rewards poll or survey - minimum 10 points per poll or survey

Completing the Your Profile questionnaire under Your Account - 50 points

Participating in clubs for certain Sony Television programs. Wheel of Fortune and SPT all have clubs at Sony Rewards with activities that let you play along to earn valuable points. For example, if you play the Wheel of Fortune Bonus Puzzle each week day, you can earn 10 points per puzzle.

Free stuff

Once you have collected enough points, you can redeem them for free stuff.

Registration can be completed straight through your BD-Live player – much like logging on to the PlayStation Store via your PS3.