Black Friday laptop deals: big savings on HP and Lenovo at Best Buy

We're just under a week away from Black Friday, and Cyber Monday isn't trailing too far behind. If you're in the market for a new laptop though, we wouldn't hang around for the big day itself – not when there are already so many great deals sneaking into the early sales at Best Buy.



Right now you can save $500 on a HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, equipped with a 10th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a super-fast 512GB SSD. For those specs and at just $1099.99, we can't see this offer being available for long, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one. It even comes in a uniquely stylish 'Nightfall Black' which is a demi-matte with metallic pale gold embellishments, and premium Bang & Olufsen Audio. Super fancy stuff.



If that doesn't take your fancy, we've compiled a list below of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops available for a steal at Best Buy right now. There's something for everyone and every budget, with HP and Lenovo battling each other for the crown of '2-in-1 Best Buy bargain'.



Of course, if you're looking for more options then please check out our daily curated Black Friday Laptop Deals roundup. We trawl the web every day to bring you the latest and greatest in Laptop and MacBook offers so you can kick back and shop this holiday season in peace.

HP Spectre x360 4K 15.6-inch laptop: $1599.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy

You can save a massive $500 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop, perfect for work or leisure. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD memory mean you'll be browsing the internet at lightning speeds, and with a 4K ultra HD touchscreen, you can watch your favorite shows without compromise.View Deal

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch laptop: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're not bothered by a smaller screen, this HP Envy is available for a steal right now. It comes equipped with an i7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and a stylish pale gold finish. Snazzy stuffView Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Yet another funky gold laptop from HP (though this is 'luminous gold', not 'pale gold'). This 14-inch touch screen machine has $250 off the usual retail price and is powered by a 10th-gen Intel i5 proccessor, equipping you with a better laptop for less.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch laptop: $1299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

You don't have to buy a smart speaker this holiday if you're tempted by the $300 saving for this laptop. With Amazon Alexa built-in and a 2-in-1 touchscreen, this Lenovo is perfect for students and working professionals alike.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch 4K laptop: $1599.99 $1199.99 at Best Buy

Okay, so what if you wanted everything above, but you're a bit of a movie buff? Lenovo has also reduced the 4k Yoga laptop by $400, so you can enjoy all your favorite shows on the go in glorious ultra HD. The 2-in-1 screen is also a hugely versatile tool that will help ease your workload, wherever your working environment may be.View Deal

We love 2-in-1 laptops for their versatility. Need something that slips nicely into a bag for portability? Check. 360-degree screen for flexible working? Also check. They're fantastic for working professionals or those of us that just want to binge-watch TV shows on the go in tablet mode (no spoilers for the latest series of the Mandalorian please).

