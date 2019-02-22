Bethesda owns up to mistakes in Fallout 76, announces free content

If you’ve stuck with Fallout 76 in spite of its issues, Bethesda wants to reward you - starting next month, Fallout 76 will begin getting new content starting with the Wild Appalachia patch, which will then be followed by two more patches, Nuclear Winter and Wastelanders, later this year.

These new patches were announced today in a Bethesda blog post and will bring additional game modes, locations, raids and a brewing system, among other changes.

The content will be available for free if you bought the game, and will be available starting on March 12.

But, perhaps even more interesting than the incoming content, Bethesda also addressed players’ dissatisfaction with the initial product: “We know the game had a difficult launch, and we’ve made mistakes along the way. We share in your frustrations when we do [make mistakes].

“We’ll probably make a few more, and when we do, we will work to correct them as quickly as possible. Know that we’re fully dedicated to making this game the best it can be - and even more so, a platform for endless Fallout adventures for years to come.”

The silver lining, according to Bethesda, is that things are improving.

“There’s still work to do, but we’re happy to report that game and server stability has increased over 300% since launch … Thanks again for sticking with us. It’s a privilege to have such passionate and caring fans.”