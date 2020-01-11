Beats Studio 3 sales offer cheap noise-canceling headphones across US and UK

Beats Studio 3 noise-canceling headphones are no strangers to a good deal - we saw plenty of them over the holiday period. It seems they weren't quite done with us, however. Thanks to these Beats Studio 3 deals across the US and UK, you can pick up a pair of Dre's own noise-canceling cans for just $199 / £199.

The wildly popular headphones were a touch cheaper over the aforementioned holiday sales, but prices soon returned to their normal $349 / £299 spots when the January sales ran dry. This new sale means that if you missed out on this cheap price tags over Black Friday and Christmas there's still time to pick up a noise-canceling headphone deal for less.

Beats Studio 3 headphones offer a well recognised comfort fit, as well as 22-hours of battery life and adaptive noise canceling to shut out the world around you. Wireless performance is top notch so you won't be dropping out once your two steps away from your phone, and sound quality is great at this price point.

You'll find the best Beats Studio 3 deals around the US and UK below, with Best Buy leading the charge in the US and Currys holding onto its excellent discounts in the UK.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognisable over-ear headphones that Apple have staked their name on with the W1 chip. Wireless and noise canceling, you're getting some fantastic features in this Beats Studio 3 sale and at a great price point, too.

Currys hold onto the cheapest Beats Studio 3 sale price this week, offering the wireless noise-canceling headphones for just £199. You don't have to be an iPhone user to love these cans, but with the W1 chip serving up strong, reliable wireless connection and seamless iPhone integration, it certainly helps.

