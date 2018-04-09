Apple releases red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in UAE and Saudi

As expected, Apple has released the (PRODUCT)RED version of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus got this special edition around this time last year as well. Except this time, the front of the iPhone is black instead of white. And it looks stunning.

The special edition iPhone will be available to order online tomorrow and in stores beginning Friday, April 13 with prices starting at AED 2,991 for the 64GB model. These prices are identical to other colors that the iPhone 8 is available in.

With a glass back, the red version of the iPhone is more reflective than last year's model but other than the color change, this is the same exact iPhone 8 and ipHone 8 Plus that have been available for a few months. As with other Apple products, part of proceeds for all (PRODUCT)RED purchases go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants.

No RED for iPhone X

Rumors have been floating around that Apple may soon introduce the iPhone X with new color options. To see this opportunity now come and go with today's announcement is disappointing to holdouts, but there's a bit of consolatory news.

Apple is celebrating its new iPhones color with a Product Red leather folio for the iPhone X – the only phone that won’t be dipped in red. It will be available from April 10 and will set you back AED 419.

Sure, it's not the red iPhone X you might have been hoping for, but at least the leather folio is for a good cause.