Another specs dump reveals everything you need to know about the Huawei P20

Top marks to the folks over at WinFuture, because only a few days after revealing most of the key specs of the Huawei P20 Pro, they're back with a full rundown of everything you could possibly want to know about the standard Huawei P20 phone as well.

As detailed by WinFuture, the upcoming Huawei P20 flagship is going to come with two rear cameras rather than the three found around the back of the Huawei P20 pro, and is also going to make do without the IP67 certification of the more expensive model (so keep it out of the washing up bowl).

The 5.8-inch screen uses LCD technology rather than the OLED of the Pro model, though the resolution – 2240 x 1080 pixels – remains the same. That means there's a slightly higher pixel density on the standard Huawei P20, because the display is smaller.

The standard Huawei P20 (Image: © WinFuture)

As for that rear camera, we're looking at 20 MP and 12 MP lenses, according to WinFuture's sources. One of those sensors is going to have an aperture of f/1.6, which should improve low light performance – we'll have to wait and see what photography tricks Huawei has put in the P20.

Inside the Huawei P20, as expected, is the Huawei Kirin 970 chip, the same one we saw in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. As well as offering a speed boost over last year's processor, it also has a dedicated AI component for powering apps that can use machine learning.

Under the hood there's also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though no microSD slot to expand that any further. All of these details tally up very closely with what we've already heard, but everything will be official in just a couple of days' time – Huawei has a launch event scheduled for Tuesday.