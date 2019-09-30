AMD just announced a Ryzen PRO lineup, powerful processors for businesses

Over the last couple weeks, we heard word of an AMD Ryzen 9 3900 hitting the street, and now it seems like those rumors were accurate – mostly.

AMD just announced a new lineup of PRO processors, led by the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900. This processor's TDP (Thermal Design Power) is lowered to 65W from the Ryzen 9 3900X's 95W, which should mean it'll emit less heat and consume less power. But, it does also mean it won't be as fast.

The AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 is accompanied by the Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 and Ryzen 5 PRO 3600, along with a bunch of G-series Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega graphics. It should be noted, that because these are all 65W parts, you shouldn't expect boost clocks to be as high – the Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 only reaches up to 4.3GHz, compared to the Ryzen 9 3900X's 4.6GHz. Though, Ryzen processors are having trouble reaching their rated boost clocks anyways.

We went ahead and listed out the new AMD Ryzen PRO processors below:

AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 | 12-cores, 24-threads | 4.3GHz boost | 65W TDP

| 12-cores, 24-threads | 4.3GHz boost | 65W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 | 8-cores, 16-threads | 4.4GHz boost | 65W TDP

| 8-cores, 16-threads | 4.4GHz boost | 65W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 | 6-cores, 12-threads | 4.2GHz boost | 65W TDP

| 6-cores, 12-threads | 4.2GHz boost | 65W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G | 4-cores, 8-threads | 4.2GHz boost | 65W TDP

| 4-cores, 8-threads | 4.2GHz boost | 65W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE | 4-cores, 8-threads | 4.0GHz boost | 35W TDP

| 4-cores, 8-threads | 4.0GHz boost | 35W TDP AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G | 4-cores, 4-threads | 4.0GHz boost | 65W TDP

| 4-cores, 4-threads | 4.0GHz boost | 65W TDP AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE | 4-cores, 4-threads | 3.8GHz boost | 35W TDP

| 4-cores, 4-threads | 3.8GHz boost | 35W TDP AMD Athlon PRO 300GE | 2-cores, 4-threads | 3.4GHz boost | 35W TDP

Who are these for?

It's important to note that these processors aren't intended for everyday users. If you're just trying to build a gaming PC, you're better off getting any other Ryzen 3rd Generation chip. These processors are primarily intended for business use, and will be included in a ton of pre-built desktops for that purpose.

There are a ton of features in these new processors that are particularly useful for businesses, but probably won't make much sense for everyday consumers. For example, each of these AMD Ryzen PRO processors come with a built-in security processor packed with AMD's GuardMI tech. This will help protect PCs from some of the most severe cold boot cyber attacks.

AMD has also partnered with HP and Lenovo, and is able to include Lenovo ThinkShield and HP SureStart support at the silicon level for pre-built systems, like the HP EliteDesk 705 G5 and Lenovo Thinkpad M75q-1.

So, while we don't think these processors will be featured in any of the hottest gaming PC builds any time soon, we definitely expect some businesses to make the jump, especially media companies who can use that extra horsepower for editing video.

