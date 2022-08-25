Amazon Prime members can get an Assassin’s Creed game for free this month

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime members can pick up a bunch of free PC games this month, including an Assassin’s Creed title.

Following last month’s StarCraft: Remastered giveaway, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim Assassin’s Creed Origins as part of September’s Prime Gaming line-up. The 2017 release marked a significant change of pace for the series, reigning in its stealth gameplay in favor of more RPG elements. It set down a new formula that’s since been followed in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Playing as desert nomad Bayek, you’ll roam around Ancient Egypt on the eve of a Roman invasion. Expect the usual open-world exploration and melee combat that Assassin’s Creed is known for, as well as a character leveling system, crafting mechanics, and a whole bunch of historical Easter eggs.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will also be available to claim for free. Arguably the best Lord of the Rings video game, it’s another open-world action RPG that mainly involves jumping about rickety Orc strongholds and slaying the dark forces of Sauron. Its Nemesis system, through which specific enemies remember you as they rise up Mordor’s military hierarchy, still feels fresh five years after the game's release. And the timing is perfect, given that the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series drops next week.

Heaps of freebies

(Image credit: Monolith Productions)

Six other games will also be free for Amazon Prime members to claim this month. They include sport management sim Football Manager 2022, classic point-and-click adventure game The Dig, and tower defense roguelike Defend the Rook. Political RPG We. The Revolution, platformer Castle on the Coast, and adventure game Word of the Law will also be among them.

Every game will be available to claim from September 1 on the Amazon Prime Gaming homepage (opens in new tab), except Shadow of War which will go up on September 2. You’ll have until the end of the month to pick them up, but they’ll stay linked to your account after your Prime subscription expires.

As usual, there’s also a bunch of extra freebies to claim for other games. You can pick up a few items for Destiny 2, a bundle of Call of Duty: Warzone cosmetics, and some Players for FIFA 2022.

It’s worth noting that both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War are already available on Xbox Game Pass. Plus, Origins can even be streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is perfect if your PC isn't kitted out with the best graphics card.