Affordable Intel Alder Lake chips may be coming soon, according to retail leak

While not much is still known about the upcoming Alder Lake processors from Intel, we may have our first glimpse of the pricing thanks to a brand new leak.

The Pentium Gold G7400 and Celeron G6900 processors have been spotted in the wild at a Canadian retailer, according to Twitter user @momomo_us. The retail ads show that the Pentium Gold will be priced at $123 while the Celeron will cost $91 and they’re expected to release sometime in 2022.

Though these chips aren’t meant for impressing the hardcore market, both the office and casual markets would benefit greatly from having affordable processors. Especially considering that previous leaks revealed much steeper prices for the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K chips.

These are still leaked images, however, so it’s best to approach this tentatively until Intel makes an official announcement.

Analysis: Are the Gold and Celeron Alder Lakes?

Though the listings don’t directly refer to the Pentium Gold G7400 and Celeron G6900 processors as being part of the Alder Lake brand, there are some strong hints that indicate this.

First off, the Pentium Gold G7400 has 6MB of cache and a 3.7GHz base clock, meaning that it’s most likely not a rehash of the G6900 since the former would have 4MB of cache and a higher base clock. It’s also expected for the G7400 to have 2x cores and 4x threads.

Meanwhile, the Celeron G6900 will have 4MB of cache, which is two more than the previous Celeron G5900, and the same base clock frequency of 3.4GHz. Based on both of these retail specifications, they’re most likely new versions of the Alder Lake series.

