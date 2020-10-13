Acer steals the show with cheapest Core i5 laptop right now

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-594W - $399 at Walmart

Acer has delivered a truly stunning piece of kit in the form of the Aspire 3 - and the price has left us almost speechless. Rivals could only deliver similar products at a 25 to 30% premium, so grab it while you can!View Deal

Head to Walmart (rather than Amazon Prime Day) to pick up the cheapest Intel Core i5 laptop available right now.

Experts will tell you there are cheaper Core i5 laptops on the market, but the Acer Aspire 3 A315-56-594W is the only one that offers a 10th generation Intel Core processor (the others tend to have much older Broadwell Core i5-5257U CPU).

At $399, we haven’t found a cheaper quad-core laptop worth buying; there are plenty of Celeron or AMD A-series but none worth even looking at - the 1035-G1 outpaces them by at least 3x.

The Acer machine has a 15.6-inch full HD display, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Business users, meanwhile, will love the fact it has a dedicated keypad, which is great for numerical calculations.

It's also no slouch when it comes to connectivity, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac, a Gigabit Ethernet connector and an HDMI 2.0 output.

Its 2-cell Lithium Ion battery supposedly runs for up to eight hours and an affordable three-year protection plan, provided by Allstate, is also on offer for an extra $69.

However, because of the super cheap price tag, a few corners have been cut. The memory is single-channel rather than dual-channel, there’s no memory card slot and only three USB ports (no Type-C).

