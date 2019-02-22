2019 Mobile Power 50 - Nominations extended

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 powered by TechRadar Pro, the Mobile Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

Nominations for the 2019 Mobile Power 50 are closing on Monday 4th March at 5pm GMT - so it’s time for you to grab your chance to put forward that person you think has really made a difference this year.

Nominate your choice for the 2019 Mobile Power 50 here!

The winner, recognised with the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year award, is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

We are searching for individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond their existing roles, serving as inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Mobile Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year - Previous Winners

2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK

All the nomination details can be found on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can view all the necessary criteria, as well as all other information on the awards.