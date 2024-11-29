I'm a PlayStation expert and these are the best Black Friday PS5 deals I've ever seen

Live
The Black Friday PS5 deals are here and they are even bringing with them bona fide PS5 Pro discounts, as well as a host of sales and price cuts on complementing games and accessories.
I've been tracking gaming hardware and PlayStation deals, writing about gaming tech for years, and covering sales periods for years now. That includes covering the PS5 stock shortage of a few years ago, as well as covering record-low prices on a host of the best and our favorite gaming tech across the years. As a result, I know how to find the best deals, and what the best deals look like on all things PlayStation.
The Black Friday PS5 deals are always a staple of the November sales period and represent the best time to invest in hardware and accessory upgrades as well as pick up the latest and greatest games going too. This year, we've got the introduction of the PS5 Pro to contend with too, and I'm hoping for some value-busting bundles on that machine that will include the disc drive and vertical stand at a reduced retail price - or, at the very least, a restock to make it easier to buy a PS5 disc drive.
Will we see 30th Anniversary stock? Unlikely on the whole, but we have seen some PS5 bundles throwing in the 30th Anniversary DualSense today which is at least something.
Away from that new console, be it PS5 Slim bundles, or discounts on the best PS5 headsets, controllers, storage solutions, or PS5 and PS5 Pro-enhanced games, I'm here to guide you through the swathes of deals and discounts we'll across the whole Black Friday period. And we'll start with a few of my top picks.
US Black Friday PS5 deals - quick links
- PS5 Pro: Walmart's got the best Pro price
- PS5 Slim consoles: Save $75 on both Slim models
- PS5 Slim bundles: Get the Fortnite Cobalt bundle for $75 off
- Controllers: Save up to $31 on all DualSense pads
- Games: Save $20 on Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: Refantazio
- Headsets: Get $20 off the official Pulse Elite headset
- SSDs: Get our favorite SSD for $100 off
- TVs: Pick up our favorite OLED TV for PS5 for its lowest-ever price
- Monitors: Get the five-star Samsung OLED G8 for a record-low price
UK Black Friday PS5 deals - quick links
- PS5 Pro: Get the Pro for just £659 at EE
- PS5 Slim consoles: Pick up the disc Slim console for under £400
- PS5 Slim bundles: Save up to £90 on Slim bundles at Currys
- Controllers: Save over £20 on all DualSense pads
- Games: Save on Astro Bot, Stellar Blade, and more
- Headsets: Get my favorite PS5 headset for a record-low price
- SSDs: Get 2TB PS5 SSDs with heatsink from just £115
- TVs: Pick up our top-budget gaming TV for a lowest-ever
- Monitors: 4K PS5 monitors from £199
My top US Black Friday PS5 deals
The PS5 Pro itself remains in steady stock in the US with a whole host of retailers offering ways to buy the upgraded console.
$699.99 at Amazon | $699.99 at Target | $699.99 at Best Buy | $699.99 at PlayStation Direct
If you're after the best-value PS5 Slim console as well as the best-value bundle, then this Fortnite Cobalt Star listing at Walmart is the way to go.
If you're happy to go digital then the same price cut is available on the Fortnite PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle and represents excellent value for money if you haven't jumped into all things PS5 yet.
Adding an extra controller to your setup is never a bad thing and Black Friday is almost always the best time of year to buy a DualSense. Luckily all the colorwayts under the sun(almost) are discounted, but starting with the original white one is always worth a shout.
The Sony Bravia 8 4K TV is our pick for the best PS5 OLED TV and will be a brilliant companion for any PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro this holiday. Our Sony Bravia 8 review will shine a more detailed light on why.
Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review this month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for a Christmas list for any PS5 player. Ten bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this price. Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality, and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.
The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds at their lowest-ever price in the US makes for a much more compelling proposition. They've never offered better value and this brings their price down right into the face of the competition. Go planar for less with this deal.
This new lowest-ever price for Astro Bot is the easiest PS5 game deal recommendation I can make in 2024 - I've just completed it myself and am so close to the platinum. It's easily one of the top games to play on PS5 and a bargain at this price just a few months after release.
If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.
This is a brilliant game deal with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition now at a new lowest-ever price. This version of the critically acclaimed horror mystery game includes all the DLC and even a free copy of Alan Wake Remastered for the complete experience. Plus, it's PS5 Pro enhanced for good measure.
My top UK Black Friday PS5 deals
Amazon is our top pick for making a PS5 Pro order today, but the new, mid-generation upgraded console is in stock at a host of others right now too.
£699 at Amazon | £689.99 at Argos | £699 at Very | £689 at Currys | £699.99 at PlayStation Direct
For those in the UK looking for the best-value PS5 bundle (or console deal generally, to be honest) then the Fortnite bundle is for you offering a few free Fortnite discounted console. Nice.
Digital gaming fans in the UK looking for a new PS5 can get the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console for a massively discounted rate this Black Friday too. Yup, it's got the Fortnite bits in it too which makes it slightly better value.
The DualSense controllers are discounted in the UK too, with prices dropping across the whole color range which is excellent news for those who need another or are building a collection (like me).
This new lowest-ever price makes the premium Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED monitor the best value it's ever been. If you're looking for a premium beauty of a screen to go with your PS5 Pro or PS5 then look no further than this. Add code AFF5MON to get another 5% off and get it down to the above price.
This white variant of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the same price as the black version but, being white, is more in-keeping with the slick PS5 aesthetic. It's a brilliant headset, and this new lowest-ever price makes it a great hit for those looking to go big this month.
The Pulse Explore earbuds are excellent value for money at this price and probably should have launched at this rate to begin with. They offer exceptional audio and are perfect for anyone on PS5 or PlayStation Portal.
This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.
The DualSense Edge is a superb premium PS5 controller that's usually just a touch too expensive to recommend. This current sale price is more in line with similar controllers on the market, and thus it's much easier to recommend currently.
This is a terrific price to bag Assassin's Creed Mirage, with John Lewis offering it for less than 15 quid. It's a new lowest-ever price and is absolutely worth it at this low price.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of the sleeper hits of the year and is an absolute banger if you're into third-person action shooters. Even better if you're a Warhammer 40K fan. Even better at this new lowest-ever price.
I have been covering PlayStation hardware on the daily for about six years now, and have been at the forefront of stock debacles, and sales events since then too. Having years of experience with sales and deals, I know what it takes to tell a good deal from a great deal and the best ways for you to save money. I've also reviewed the PS5 Pro console recently, as well as other PS5 hardware previously, so know a thing or two about the ecosystem professionally but also personally - I'm a PlayStation fanatic so know what players on that platform are looking for when it comes to deals.
LIVE: Latest Updates
As folks finish work in the UK, it's a good time to remind you guys of some cracking DualSense deals currently running at EE. Among almost the whole range of DualSense controller discounts the retailer has got running, the best are on some of the very newest Chroma colorways - where you can save a whopping 26 quid!
PS5 DualSense Chroma Pearl: was
£69.99 now £43.99 at EE
PS5 DualSense Chroma Indigo: was
£69.99 now £43.99 at EE
Moving to PS5 accessories, this next deal may give you cause to skip Sony's fancy DualSense Edge as another PS5 "pro" controller is now 25% off at Amazon in the US, and heavily discounted in the UK too.
While a bit more on the expensive side, even with the price cut, I think it's totally worth it for the standout features alone. This controller is officially licensed for PlayStation gaming, as well as PC, and boasts trigger stops, mappable buttons, Bluetooth audio, and more.
US - NACON Revolution 5 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller: was
$199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
UK - NACON Revolution 5 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller: was
$199.99 now £159.99 at Argos
And if you're planning on stocking up on said games this Black Friday, then you might well be in need of some extra storage. Lucky for you, I've found an excellent deal for one of the best SSDs for external use.
The Seagate Game Drive for PS5 offers 5TB of storage, which is plenty of space for anyone, and perfect if you're taking a big library of PS4 games with you onto the Pro.
US - Seagate Game Drive for PS5 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was
$169.99 now $124 at Walmart.
UK - Seagate Game Drive for PS5 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was
£132.93 now £112.59 at Amazon.
Now on to the video games! There are plenty of offers to get your hands on this Black Friday but this is a cracker.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a personal favorite of mine from last year, and one of the best action-adventure games on the PS5. This US offer has been cut down to below half price, saving you $39 total, and the UK price is now distinctly impulse-purchase worthy...
US - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was
$69.99 now $30 at Walmart
UK - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was
£28.95 now £24.99 at Amazon
Actually, maybe an even better starting point would be the best PS5 Slim prices we've seen in ages - nay, ever!
These prices are for the console only but represent the lowest-ever prices and thus the best-ever time to jump into this generation of PlayStation gaming.
As a PlayStation expert and somewhat fanboy, let me tell you that it is so worth it and these are brilliant prices to jump in on.
US - PS5 Slim: was
$499.99 now $424 at Walmart
US - PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was
$449.99 now $374 at Walmart
UK - PS5 Slim: was
£479.99 now £399 at Amazon
UK - PS5 Digital Edition: was
£389.99 now £309 at Amazon
There's almost no better place to start our coverage than the best prices on Sony's latest console, the PS5 Pro. Admittedly, though, this one is more exciting for our UK readers.
Our pick is the discount at EE, and for two reasons. First, it's a solid discount of 41 quid off the retail price of the console, but the shop is also offering an attractive trade-in offer that could see you bag up to £260 for your old console (a trade-in value that's then boosted by a code emailed to you).
This would take your cash outlay on a new PS5 Pro down to £399 which is pretty attractive if you were thinking of upgrading and definitely cements this as the best route to maximizing the value of a PS5 Pro in the UK.
Readers in the US have a much more limited scope for value right now, sadly. However, as long as Walmart continues to ignore the 99 cents of the list price, then that's the place to get your Pro from stateside.
US - PS5 Pro: $699 at Walmart
UK - PS5 Pro: was
£699.99 now £659.99 at EE
The big day is here! Black Friday has finally arrived and there's going to be so many deals and discounts to sift through and peruse!
It's the biggest shopping day of the year and there's so much PS5 hardware and games to save on. I'm back to help you find what you need among this year's Black Friday PS5 deals and PS5 Pro discounts.