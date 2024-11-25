I'm a Black Friday veteran and trust me, these are the only Black Friday laptop deals you need

Refresh

(Image credit: Future / Apple) The MacBook Air M1 is a few years old by this point, but it is still a powerhouse of a laptop, especially for one as light and portable as it is (and quiet too, thanks to its fanless cooling). Powered by first-generation Apple Silicon (the Apple M1 chip), this laptop absolutely changed the game when it came to laptop performance and longevity, with some of the best battery life you're going to find anywhere on the market. This configuration, available now at Walmart, features the 8-core version of the Apple M1 chip, 8GB unified memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display. The Rose Gold colorway is sold out, but you can still get it in Silver and Space Gray, all for the lowest price I've ever seen for an M1 MacBook Air. Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $599 at Walmart

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Farknot Architect) Then there are MacBooks. These laptops are made by Apple and run the macOS operating system. While macOS does things a bit differently from Windows 11, you shouldn't worry if you're making the leap, as you'll soon get accustomed to its user interface - and pretty much any program you use in Windows 11 will have a macOS version - even Microsoft products like Microsoft Office. Currently, there are two main types of MacBook - the thin, light and affordable MacBook Air, and the much more powerful (and expensive) MacBook Pro. However, each of these actually come in various sizes and specifications.

(Image credit: Future / Acer) UK browsers can enjoy a nice discount on that Acer Chromebook Spin 714 too - not quite as large a reduction as seen over in the US, but still a very respectable £150 off at Currys - and this model packs a larger 512GB SSD, too, letting you download and store more apps and files locally. Anyone who wants to use ChromeOS but doesn't want to compromise at all on the feature set and build quality of their laptop should definitely give this one a look. With a 1200p touchscreen, strong port selection, and a smart stylus that quick-charges when slotted back inside the chassis, this is the perfect Chromebook for the busy professional on the go. Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was £799 now £649 at Currys

(Image credit: Future / Acer) For anyone looking for a more premium Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent choice right now - almost a third off at Amazon. This Chromebook features a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD touchscreen, and 360-degree hinge for swapping into tablet mode (with a garaged stylus too!) for a more versatile laptop experience. I'd call the $749.99 entry price for this Acer Chromebook a bit steep - given that Chromebooks are meant to be affordable alternatives to Windows laptops - but cut down to $529 for Black Friday, it's an absolute bargain. You're getting a clean and premium design with fast performance for almost a third off the retail price, and I love to see it. Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $749.99 now $529 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future / HP) Chromebook hunters over in the UK will also be able to take advantage of some hearty Black Friday discounts - like this HP Chromebook Plus 15, which is down to £279 (a saving of £170) at Currys right now. 'Plus' Chromebooks are usually a bit pricier, but also adhere to a strict set of requirements laid down by Google to provide the best possible ChromeOS laptop experience. These include a certain level of processing power - delivered here by the Intel Core i3 chip - as well as minimum requirements for the RAM and storage capacity plus a mandatory Full HD webcam. All these features combined inside HP's unassuming Chromebook chassis make for a solid productivity laptop for any office worker or student. HP Chromebook Plus 15: was £449 now £279 at Currys

(Image credit: Future / HP) Over in the Chromebook department, there are some super-cheap ChromeOS laptops available right now thanks to Black Friday sales at a range of retailers. First up is this HP Chromebook 15, which is cheaper than half-price at Best Buy right now thanks to a hefty $220 reduction - an excellent deal for a laptop that was already pretty good value for money. Equipped with an Intel N200 CPU and 8GB of RAM, it's not going to run all the latest games and dazzle you with its graphical performance, but if you're looking for a straightforward workhorse laptop for everyday tasks like answering emails and browsing the web, this is a solid pick. Thanks to the low hardware requirements of ChromeOS, you should have a smooth experience. HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Pramata) Next, there are Chromebooks. These are usually much cheaper than Windows 11 laptops, and also boast impressively long battery lives, making them ideal for students in particular. Chromebooks run Chrome OS, rather than Windows 11, which is a lightweight operating system based on Google's Chrome browser. Chrome OS has evolved over the years, and there are lots of apps available for all kinds of tasks. When I say Chrome OS is lightweight, what I mean by that is that it is designed for efficiency over power and features. This allows it to run on less powerful hardware than other operating systems which is why Chromebooks are often a lot cheaper than other laptops, and why their batteries last longer. The downside is that this does mean Chromebooks don't come with all the features you'd expect from traditional laptops, and many apps that you can use in Windows 11 or macOS don't work in Chrome OS - though there are usually alternatives. We've got a dedicated guide to the best Black Friday Chromebook deals if you feel these are the best type of laptop for your needs.

(Image credit: Dell / Future) If you're in the UK, then Dell has the excellent Inspiron 16 laptop for sale with a big £170 discount. This gets you an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage, plus a lovely large 16-inch screen to work on. Dell Inspiron 16 laptop: was £749 now £579 at Dell

(Image credit: Future) So, let's kick off with some awesome early Black Friday deals on laptops. Now that we are only a few days away from the big day itself, prices are steadily dropping - and in some cases, I can't see prices going much lower on November 29 (the day Black Friday lands on), so it's safe to jump on any of these deals. As usual, Dell has got some great Black Friday deals on, like its Inspiron 15 laptop that comes with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of strorage for just $470. That's an excellent price for a well-built and reliable everyday laptop. Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699 now $469.99 at Dell

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff) Let's start with a bit of buying advice. Before buying a new laptop, have a clear idea of what your budget is and what you want to use the laptop for. There are a lot of different types of laptop out there, so knowing what kind will suit your needs will make things a lot easier. You'll likely see laptops fall into three main categories: laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks. Laptops are usually Windows 11 devices, and these come in all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of budget laptops out there that are good picks for people who just need something to browse the web and write up documents. There are also powerful gaming laptops, premium thin and light laptops, 2-in-1 devices and more.