I'm a Black Friday veteran and trust me, these are the only Black Friday laptop deals you need
Black Friday is only a few days away, and these are the best laptop deals I've found so far
Welcome to our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals. We're only a few days away from November 29 (the big day itself), and early offers on Windows 11 machines, Chromebooks and MacBooks are rolling in at a steady pace.
This can all be a bit overwhelming, especially when there are so many offers out there, and there's so much jargon being thrown about. The good news is that we're here to help with this comprehensive guide. I've been covering Black Friday events for well over a decade, and reviewing laptops for even longer, so I'll be using my expert judgement when scouring retailers across the internet to pick only the best laptop deals for a wide range of uses.
I'll also be giving live expert advice throughout the week in this very article, so if you're on the hunt for a new laptop this Black Friday, then this page really is the only one you need. I'll be covering laptop deals for both the US and UK from all trustworthy retailers, so you can buy with confidence.
I've been a technology journalist specialising in PCs and laptops for nearly two decades, and have been covering Black Friday sales on TechRadar over (far too many) years as well, so I know what makes an unmissable laptop deal.
Processor: Intel Celeron N200
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 64GB
This early Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook 15 is perfect if you're looking for a machine that can handle just the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run so the combination of 8GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron chipset are perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing. There are cheaper Chromebooks on the market right now, but I'd recommend this one specifically because it has 8GB of RAM (and the price cut is so good).
Processor: Ryzen 7-5700U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This is my favorite lower to mid-range laptop deal in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. It's another solid Windows workhorse that features deceptively powerful components for the price - in this case a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM. That's not bad for under $500 if you need something that can handle relatively demanding day-to-day tasks.
Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 1TB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Recommended: The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Recommended: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Dell's Black Friday deals on the higher-end XPS 13 models are also amazing this week. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $500 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If I had to buy a gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale with my own money, it would be this Dell G16. At $1,299 what's not to like here? It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now and it has an incredibly powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset, mechanical keyboard, and a 240Hz 1600p display. These are superb all-around specs and should last a few good years down the line in terms of performance.
Processor: Intel Core i3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.
Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £400 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display.
Processor: Intel i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Black Friday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.
Processor: Intel Core i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.
Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This Microsoft Surface 4 is a little older now but it's still an amazing choice if you want a premium Windows laptop at a relatively reasonable budget. Not only does this machine have a superb MacBook-like design and a great display, but this one also features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM for plenty of power under the hood.
Processor: Intel Ultra 7 155H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
The Asus Zenbook range is often overlooked in favour of the more well-known Apple MacBook or Dell XPS 13 laptops but they're awesome premium laptops in their own right. This Zenbook 14, for example, not only comes with incredibly up-to-date (and speedy) components, but it's also packing an impressive 3K OLED touchscreen display, which makes it absolutely perfect for working or kicking-back and consuming media.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, with a decent 23% discount for customers in the UK, which makes Apple's best-value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The MacBook Air M1 is a few years old by this point, but it is still a powerhouse of a laptop, especially for one as light and portable as it is (and quiet too, thanks to its fanless cooling).
Powered by first-generation Apple Silicon (the Apple M1 chip), this laptop absolutely changed the game when it came to laptop performance and longevity, with some of the best battery life you're going to find anywhere on the market.
This configuration, available now at Walmart, features the 8-core version of the Apple M1 chip, 8GB unified memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display. The Rose Gold colorway is sold out, but you can still get it in Silver and Space Gray, all for the lowest price I've ever seen for an M1 MacBook Air.
Then there are MacBooks. These laptops are made by Apple and run the macOS operating system. While macOS does things a bit differently from Windows 11, you shouldn't worry if you're making the leap, as you'll soon get accustomed to its user interface - and pretty much any program you use in Windows 11 will have a macOS version - even Microsoft products like Microsoft Office.
Currently, there are two main types of MacBook - the thin, light and affordable MacBook Air, and the much more powerful (and expensive) MacBook Pro. However, each of these actually come in various sizes and specifications.
UK browsers can enjoy a nice discount on that Acer Chromebook Spin 714 too - not quite as large a reduction as seen over in the US, but still a very respectable £150 off at Currys - and this model packs a larger 512GB SSD, too, letting you download and store more apps and files locally.
Anyone who wants to use ChromeOS but doesn't want to compromise at all on the feature set and build quality of their laptop should definitely give this one a look. With a 1200p touchscreen, strong port selection, and a smart stylus that quick-charges when slotted back inside the chassis, this is the perfect Chromebook for the busy professional on the go.
For anyone looking for a more premium Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent choice right now - almost a third off at Amazon. This Chromebook features a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD touchscreen, and 360-degree hinge for swapping into tablet mode (with a garaged stylus too!) for a more versatile laptop experience.
I'd call the $749.99 entry price for this Acer Chromebook a bit steep - given that Chromebooks are meant to be affordable alternatives to Windows laptops - but cut down to $529 for Black Friday, it's an absolute bargain. You're getting a clean and premium design with fast performance for almost a third off the retail price, and I love to see it.
Chromebook hunters over in the UK will also be able to take advantage of some hearty Black Friday discounts - like this HP Chromebook Plus 15, which is down to £279 (a saving of £170) at Currys right now.
'Plus' Chromebooks are usually a bit pricier, but also adhere to a strict set of requirements laid down by Google to provide the best possible ChromeOS laptop experience. These include a certain level of processing power - delivered here by the Intel Core i3 chip - as well as minimum requirements for the RAM and storage capacity plus a mandatory Full HD webcam. All these features combined inside HP's unassuming Chromebook chassis make for a solid productivity laptop for any office worker or student.
Over in the Chromebook department, there are some super-cheap ChromeOS laptops available right now thanks to Black Friday sales at a range of retailers.
First up is this HP Chromebook 15, which is cheaper than half-price at Best Buy right now thanks to a hefty $220 reduction - an excellent deal for a laptop that was already pretty good value for money.
Equipped with an Intel N200 CPU and 8GB of RAM, it's not going to run all the latest games and dazzle you with its graphical performance, but if you're looking for a straightforward workhorse laptop for everyday tasks like answering emails and browsing the web, this is a solid pick. Thanks to the low hardware requirements of ChromeOS, you should have a smooth experience.
Next, there are Chromebooks. These are usually much cheaper than Windows 11 laptops, and also boast impressively long battery lives, making them ideal for students in particular.
Chromebooks run Chrome OS, rather than Windows 11, which is a lightweight operating system based on Google's Chrome browser. Chrome OS has evolved over the years, and there are lots of apps available for all kinds of tasks.
When I say Chrome OS is lightweight, what I mean by that is that it is designed for efficiency over power and features. This allows it to run on less powerful hardware than other operating systems which is why Chromebooks are often a lot cheaper than other laptops, and why their batteries last longer. The downside is that this does mean Chromebooks don't come with all the features you'd expect from traditional laptops, and many apps that you can use in Windows 11 or macOS don't work in Chrome OS - though there are usually alternatives. We've got a dedicated guide to the best Black Friday Chromebook deals if you feel these are the best type of laptop for your needs.
If you're in the UK, then Dell has the excellent Inspiron 16 laptop for sale with a big £170 discount. This gets you an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage, plus a lovely large 16-inch screen to work on.
So, let's kick off with some awesome early Black Friday deals on laptops. Now that we are only a few days away from the big day itself, prices are steadily dropping - and in some cases, I can't see prices going much lower on November 29 (the day Black Friday lands on), so it's safe to jump on any of these deals.
As usual, Dell has got some great Black Friday deals on, like its Inspiron 15 laptop that comes with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of strorage for just $470. That's an excellent price for a well-built and reliable everyday laptop.
Let's start with a bit of buying advice. Before buying a new laptop, have a clear idea of what your budget is and what you want to use the laptop for. There are a lot of different types of laptop out there, so knowing what kind will suit your needs will make things a lot easier.
You'll likely see laptops fall into three main categories: laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks.
Laptops are usually Windows 11 devices, and these come in all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of budget laptops out there that are good picks for people who just need something to browse the web and write up documents. There are also powerful gaming laptops, premium thin and light laptops, 2-in-1 devices and more.
With Black Friday now fast approaching, Black Friday laptop deals are coming in thick and fast, so we've overhauled this guide to give you live buying advice and highlighting the best deals as they pop up.
Buying a new laptop at any time of the year is a big consideration, and during sales events like Black Friday, you might feel a bit lost or overwhelmed, with all kinds of specs and jargon flying around. How can you tell what's a genuinly good deal, and what's not? I'm here to help, and I'll be checking out laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Currys and Argos – plus loads more.