How to reach NordVPN customer support

NordVPN takes pride of place among our recommendations for the best VPN on the planet - it has more than 5,000 servers, unblocks pretty much every streaming service going and is an absolute doddle to use on desktop and mobile.

But when you use the finest virtual private networks out there, there's every chance you'll at some point need to contact their customer services or download a support document. Just can't seem to get your VPN working with your PS4? US Netflix playing hard-to-get when abroad? Or maybe you want to cancel your free trial.

The good news is that on top of all NordVPN's other perks, it's also really easy to get in contact with the service's customer support team with the useful 24/7 live support to fall back on if you're struggling.

If you have questions for NordVPN’s staff or have an issue with the service, contacting support is really easy to do. This step-by-step guide will show you three options for contacting customer support as well as how to find answers to some common questions on your own.

Option #1 - FAQs and NordVPN live chat

(Image credit: NordVPN)

1. Go to the NordVPN website

Open your web browser of choice and navigate to the NordVPN website .

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. Open the support window

Once you’re at NordVPN’s website, click on the support icon at the bottom right side of the page. If you’re having trouble finding it, just look for a question mark inside of a small circular icon.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. Check the FAQ first

Inside the support window, you’ll find many commonly asked questions and there is even a search box at the top of the window where you can type in any other questions you might have. If your problem is a common one, you might be able to find the answer here.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

4. Choose email or live chat support

At the very bottom of the support window, you can choose to contact NordVPN directly through either live chat or email. Whichever option you choose, you’ll have to describe the issue or problem you’re facing. If you’re in a hurry, live chat is the better option as support agents usually respond within a couple of minutes. However, if your issue is quite complicated then email support might be the better option and a support agent will likely get back to you within a few hours.

Option #2 - help center and NordVPN live chat

(Image credit: NordVPN)

1. Go to the NordVPN website

Navigate to the NordVPN website and at the top of the page on the right side click on help.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. Search the help center

Here you’ll find NordVPN’s help center. There are four categories to choose from: FAQ, General info, Billing and Connectivity. Each section contains more detailed information and you may be able to find the answers you’re looking for here. There is also a search box at the top of the page where you can type relevant keywords to try and troubleshoot your issue.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. Open the support window

If you’re unable to solve the problem on your own, then you’ll have to open the support window by clicking on the support icon at the bottom of the page. Here you’ll be able to contact NordVPN via live chat or through email.

Option #3 - help center and NordVPN live chat

(Image credit: NordVPN)

1. Get help from within the NordVPN app

If you already have NordVPN open on your computer and run into an issue, you can access the help center from directly within the app.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. Go to settings

Click on the settings icon at the top right of the app and the bottom left you’ll find a link to NordVPN’s help center. Click on the link and it will bring you to the company’s website where you’ll find the help center.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. Search the help center

Within the help center you’ll find all kinds of useful information about billing, connectivity, apps and more. You may be able to find the answers to your questions here and it’s worth taking a look before contacting NordVPN support.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

4. Open the support window

If you’re unable to solve the problem on your own, then you’ll have to open the support window by clicking on the support icon at the bottom of the page. Here you’ll be able to contact NordVPN via live chat or through email.

