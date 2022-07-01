OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Which is the better mid-range device?

The OnePlus Nord 2T was launched today in India. The mid-range smartphone is the first device in the country that features the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Nord series has picked up the pace in becoming a more affordable choice for many of the users in the country. The success of the Nord series has resulted in the addition of the Core Edition (CE) as well.

While you might be considering getting the newest offering from OnePlus, you might want to consider the competition it is up against. The Xiaomi Mi 11i does come close to the smartphone in terms of the price point. But the real competitor for the OnePlus Nord 2T is the iQoo Z6 Pro .

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Future / Sachin)

The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM/128GB storage costs Rs 28,999. The iQoo Z6 Pro with the same configuration come costs Rs 24,999. For consumers who are more conscious of the money that they spend, the iQoo Z6 Pro definitely is a better choice. Moreover, the highest variant of this smartphone with 12GB RAM/256 GB costs the same as the base variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

Both of the smartphones also retail on Amazon. So, if you’re a regular shopper on the e-commerce platform you’ll be able to get some sweet discounts on both of these devices.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

The slightly premium price tag of the OnePlus Nord 2T does show in the premium design of the smartphone. You get a polycarbonate frame with a glass back. And the Nord 2T in Shadow Grey is the closest you can get to resembling the iconic Sandstone back of the legacy OnePlus phones.

While the iQoo Z6 Pro comes in a chassis, the back is plastic with a brushed metallic finish. The most prominent reason for not choosing the iQoo would be the waterdrop notch. The outdated design for the front-facing camera just does not stand out among the competition. We’ve used both devices and the Nord 2T clearly has the advantage here.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Future/Sachin)

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 90Hz FullHD AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. The iQoo Z6 Pro comes with a similar FullHD AMOLED display but comes with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and brightness of up to 1300 nits. Clearly, the display is better on the latter and there is no denying it.

While the display is in favour of the iQoo Z6 Pro, it will also come down to the user’s choice. People may or may not prefer watching content on a display with that waterdrop notch. At least on the OnePlus Nord 2T, the notch is out of the way in the bottom left corner.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Camera

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens and a third 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the iQoo Z6 Pro comes with a 64MP primary lens. The ultrawide and macro lenses are the same as the former device.

The iQoo Z6 Pro could have the preferred device for the camera department, if not for the low-performance the OnePlus Nord 2T offers. Both of the devices are capable of shooting great pictures in daylight, but the OnePlus just does better with the low-light performance. This is due to the larger sensor on the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Specifications and performance

(Image credit: Future/Sachin)

The OnePlus Nord 2T features the Dimensity 1300 chipset from MediaTek, which is a reasonably new chipset in the market. In fact, it’s the only device in India at the moment. The iQoo Z6 Pro comes with the best mid-range chipset from last year, the Snapdragon 778G. Unlike the Dimensity chipset, the Snapdragon 778G was one of the most powerful and efficient chipsets that launched in 2021. And it’s now coming down to other even more affordable devices in the market.

Both of the chipsets perform well and it’s a good thing that many developers are slowly optimising their games for Dimensity chipsets. The OnePlus Nord 2T can handle even Genshin Impact at high graphic settings at 60 frames per second.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Battery

(Image credit: Future/Sachin)

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 4,500 mAh battery pack while the iQoo Z6 Pro features a slightly larger 4,700 mAh battery. While the latter does get points for the larger battery pack, the 120Hz and the brighter display do tend to drop the usage time. The OnePlus Nord 2T is on a more conservative side with a 90Hz display. You can stretch the usage longer on both devices by turning on 60Hz only and watching videos in lower brightness, but there’s no fun in that.

The OnePlus also gets the advantage here that you get the 80W SuperVOOC charger while the iQoo Z6 Pro gets a 66W Flash charger in the box. So, you’re topping up a smaller battery and are ready to be on the move quickly.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs iQoo Z6 Pro: Takeaway

Both of the devices will stand their ground when it comes head-to-head against each other. However, we think that the premium price of the OnePlus Nord 2T does justify it being a better choice over the iQoo Z6 Pro.

The Nord may come with a smaller battery but gets a faster charger and a better 90Hz display. We are yet to see any app take advantage of the 120Hz display on a smartphone. So, for now, 90Hz is the sweet spot for any smartphone. The OnePlus also works better overall when you factor in the low-light camera performance and the new Dimensity 1300 chipset. And the design again has a more premium finish on the OnePlus Nord 2T.