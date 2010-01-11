Joby GorillaMobile Holder review

The GorillaMobile Holder for iPhone is a mini-tripod with a difference. Each of its legs has ten flexible joints, enabling you to twist and bend them to sit in awkward spaces or uneven floors.

The head section twists and bends too, so you can use your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode, and angle it to suit. When you bend the GorillaMobile it stays bent, allowing you to use it as more than just a tripod.

You can wrap the legs around bars or poles, to mount your iPhone in all sorts of places.

Wrap it around a tree to film your pets playing in the garden. Fasten it to your cycle handlebars and use your iPhone's sat-nav feature. Fix it to the plane or train seat in front of you and watch a video. Connect it to your pushchair and keep an eye on your shopping list in the supermarket. The possibilities are almost endless.

In our tests we found the GorillaMobile's grip is strong enough to withstand most bumps and bangs, so it won't come loose while in operation.

GorillaMobile comes with a soft case to house your iPhone 3G or 3GS. Also supplied is a quarter-inch tripod screw-mounting for use with a compact camera, and two high-bond adhesive clips to mount any device that doesn't break the weight limit.

Its sheer versatility and high build quality makes GorillaMobile the ideal solution for anyone looking for a mini tripod for the iPhone or a compact camera.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview